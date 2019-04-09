UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: 4 Manchester United players who could hurt Barcelona

Manchester United would attempt to eliminate Barcelona

After another thrilling weekend of football, fans' attention would once more turn to the Champions League as action resumes on the continent with eight teams resuming hostilities in their quest to make it to the final in Madrid come May.

While all four fixtures of this season's quarterfinals are appealing in their own right, the undoubted marquee clash of the round is that involving Manchester United and Barcelona, as both clubs are among the most illustrious in history and have global fanbases running into hundreds of millions.

The two European giants would battle it out for a place in the semifinals and even though Barcelona are heavily expected to progress in this tie, Manchester United are more than capable of eliminating them. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at four Manchester United players who could harm Barcelona.

#4 Romelu Lukaku (Forward)

Lukaku would be hoping to keep up his recent good run of form

Having established himself in the Premier League with West Brom and Everton, Romelu Lukaku completed a mega-money move to Manchester United in the summer of 2017.

The deal cost a staggering £75m to make the Belgian international the most expensive striker of all time in the history of the Premier League.

However, despite posting a decent goals return since donning the red of Manchester United, Lukaku continues to draw massive criticism from fans all over the world.

The most frequently chided aspects of his game include his poor first touch and laborious play, while his finishing, constant goal droughts and bulky build have also cast him in a negative spotlight.

Nevertheless, despite all these, it must be remembered that Romelu Lukaku is a pretty decent striker in his own right.

At just 25 years, he is already his country's all-time record goalscorer, while with over 200 professional goals scored, he is among the highest scoring players of all time at this age and was the youngest foreign player in Premier League history to score 100 league goals.

So far this season, Lukaku has scored 15 goals in all competitions despite not being a regular while he was the star of the show in the last round as his second leg brace played a massive role in helping to eliminate PSG on their home turf.

