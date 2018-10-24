×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: 5 players to watch out for in second round on Matchday 3

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
337   //    24 Oct 2018, 20:32 IST

The second matchday of the third round of Champions League group stage matches kicks off today, and as expected, there are lots of entertaining fixtures in store for us. 

The undoubted marquee match of the night would take place at Camp Nou as Barcelona hosts Inter Milan in a fixture which has a vengeance subplot as well as being a potential table decider.

Other exciting matchups include PSG's clash with Napoli, Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid while PSV vs Tottenham also promises fireworks.

The Champions League is the biggest stage of club football, and every player aspires to grace it, as the biggest players in the world showcase their talents to a global audience.

Different clubs are playing for different objectives in this season's Champions League and would be counting on their players to help them achieve their aims. Here are the four biggest players to look out for in this round of matches.

#5 Neymar

Neymar
Neymar

The 26-year-old is the most expensive footballer of all time following his €220m transfer from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.

The Parisians had bought the Brazilian in the hope that he would lead their assault on the Champions League, but an unfortunate injury ended his debut season prematurely.

He also had a disappointing World Cup with Brazil, failing to have the impact expected of him and he came into the new season with doubts expressed over his suitability as the man to lead PSG into the future.

Further criticisms were levelled at Neymar, as he put up another AWOL performance as PSG were beaten by Liverpool in the opening match of this UCL season.

He responded emphatically with a brace of two well-taken free kicks and a couple of assists in the next fixture, although with all due respect to Crvena Zvezda, they are not exactly the strongest of opponents despite their status as Serbian champions.

The fixture with Napoli offers an excellent opportunity for Neymar to showcase his abilities, as an oft levelled allegation against him is that he goes missing in the biggest matches for PSG.

PSG are currently lying in third place in group C, hence their clash with Napoli takes on extra significance, as the Italians are current table toppers, and would seek to consolidate on their top spot.

Liverpool are almost guaranteed to pick up three points against their opponents (with all due respect to them), so neither PSG nor Napoli would want to fall further behind, as any slip up could prove costly in this group which was billed as the group of death.

The Pertenopei are one of the biggest teams in Serie A, sitting second in the league and in Ancelotti, they have an experienced serial winning coach. So Neymar would be desperate to put the visitors to the Sword and send a statement of intent to the rest of Europe.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Inter Milan Football Mauro Emanuel Icardi Neymar Football Top 5/Top 10
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
Barcelona vs Inter Milan Preview: 4 Things to watch out for
RELATED STORY
UCL 2017/2018 - Barcelona vs Inter Milan: Three players...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: FC Barcelona v Inter Milan...
RELATED STORY
20 UEFA Champions League debutants to look out for (part...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
3 thrilling matches to look out for on Matchday 3 of the...
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for in the Inter Milan vs...
RELATED STORY
5 Teams capable of causing major upsets in the Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest players to have never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT YOU VAL
1 - 1
 Young Boys vs Valencia
FT AEK BAY
0 - 2
 AEK Athens vs Bayern München
FT HOF OLY
3 - 3
 Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
FT SHA MAN
0 - 3
 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
FT ROM CSK
3 - 0
 Roma vs CSKA Moskva
FT REA VIK
2 - 1
 Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN JUV
0 - 1
 Manchester United vs Juventus
FT AJA BEN
1 - 0
 Ajax vs Benfica
Today CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
Today PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
Tomorrow BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
Tomorrow PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
Tomorrow LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
Tomorrow GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us