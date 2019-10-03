UEFA Champions League 2019/20: 3 reasons why Chelsea beat Lille

Chelsea defeated Lille tonight in an impressive showing in the Champions League

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side picked up their first Champions League victory of the 2019/20 season tonight, defeating French side Lille 1-2 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. It wasn’t an easy game by any means, but the Blues were probably just about good value for their win.

Chelsea went ahead after 22 minutes through a goal from in-form striker Tammy Abraham, only to be pegged back on 33 minutes when Victor Osimhen headed home from a corner. The game looked to be heading for a draw until late in the second half, when substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi crossed for Brazilian winger Willian to volley home powerfully with just over ten minutes remaining.

Here are 3 reasons why Chelsea defeated Lille.

#1 Abraham remains in top form

Tammy Abraham is paying off Frank Lampard's faith in goals

It almost seems odd to think that when the 2019/20 season began, there were a lot of questions around Tammy Abraham’s ability to lead the line for Chelsea as a lone striker. Two months into the season, while it’s true that Abraham likely isn’t the finished article just yet, there can no longer be any questions around his finishing ability at the top level.

The England youngster has already scored 7 goals in 6 Premier League starts, and tonight he was able to open up his account in the Champions League with a smart finish from close range following a beautiful pass from Fikayo Tomori.

Initially the striker appeared to have been offside, but when the VAR check was completed, it showed him clearly played on by a Lille defender. Fascinatingly, Abraham turned 22 years old today – and in a crazy coincidence, his goal came in the 22nd minute of the game.

It was a wonderful finish, too – Abraham killed the ball, spun around and fired straight past keeper Mike Maignan. Right now he’s coming off like a man with nothing but confidence in front of goal, and with a striker in this kind of form, Chelsea have a chance against any side.

