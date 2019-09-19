UEFA Champions League 2019/20: 3 reasons why Tottenham drew with Olympiacos

Tottenham threw away a 0-2 lead to draw with Olympiacos in the Champions League this evening

After coming up short in the final of last season’s Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur have begun their European campaign for 2019/20 with a 2-2 draw away at Greek side Olympiacos.

Spurs – who started the game slowly – took a surprising lead through a Harry Kane penalty and then swiftly doubled it after a beautifully taken goal from Lucas Moura. But a well-taken goal from Daniel Podence on the stroke of half-time reduced the lead for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and just minutes into the second half, a penalty from Mathieu Valbuena levelled the tie.

Tottenham continued to push forward and had chances to win the game, with both Erik Lamela and Dele Alli missing close chances, but Olympiacos held strong to collect what could be an important point.

Here are 3 reasons why Tottenham drew with Olympiacos.

#1 Olympiacos committed defensive suicide during a 5-minute period

Lucas Moura scored an outstanding goal for Spurs but could Olympiacos' defenders have done better?

Despite taking a 0-2 lead at the Karaiskakis Stadium, few fans could’ve argued that Tottenham deserved to be in front at that stage of the game. Mauricio Pochettino’s side looked lethargic and sloppy in possession during the opening portion of the game, and striker Miguel Guerrero even hit the post with a clear-cut chance.

The game was flipped on its head though, when Olympiacos simply committed defensive suicide over a-5 minute period. Firstly, Yassine Meriah actually won the ball from Harry Kane just inside the penalty area, but needlessly threw a leg out to trip Kane afterwards, conceding a penalty which the England captain comfortably dispatched.

Just 4 minutes later, Olympiacos’s defence were horribly exposed, with two of their defensive players practically running past the ball to allow Lucas Moura a clear sight on goal. The Brazilian took his goal wonderfully with a hard, right-footed shot, but the truth is that the ball should never have reached him in the first place.

Essentially, if Olympiacos could’ve defended with more strength during that period, they could’ve won this game.

