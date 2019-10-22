UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen- Atleti predicted XI, Team news and more

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 48 // 22 Oct 2019, 19:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Club Atletico de Madrid v Valencia CF - La Liga

Atletico Madrid host Bayer Leverkusen at the Wanda Metropolitano and the Madrid giants will look to continue their unbeaten start to their Champions League campaign. Diego Simeone's side topped off their 2-2 draw against Juventus with a convincing victory against Lokomotiv Moscow away from home and head into this game as overwhelming favourites.

Bayer Leverkusen are coming on the back of a drubbing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt, as last season's Europa League semi-finalists registered a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Peter Bosz's side.

As two managers with contrasting philosophies prepare to go head-to-head, the game promises to be an exciting one as Atleti aim to take a major step towards qualification to the knockout stages.

Key match facts

The last meeting between the two sides was a 0-0 draw in 2017.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in seven wins in all competitions following their 1-1 draw with Valencia in the weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen have failed to score in three of their last four away games.

Team news

Teenage sensation Joao Felix has been ruled out for a minimum of one month, after picking up an ankle strain against Valencia in the weekend. Alvaro Morata is set to earn a recall in his absence and the Spanish striker is expected to lead the line with compatriot Diego Costa.

Sime Vrsaljko and Stefan Savic will also be unavailable as they continue to recover from injuries.

Renan Lodi and Kieran Trippier were rested with one eye on the Champions League game and the pair of full-backs are set to return to the starting XI.

Advertisement

Injuries: Sime Vrsaljko (Knee), Stefan Savic (Thigh), Joao Felix (Ankle)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Jose Jimenez, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Saul Niguez, Koke, Thomas Partey, Thomas Lemar, Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata