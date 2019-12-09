UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur - Combined XI

Who gets the nod up front - Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski?

This Wednesday sees a big-time group stage clash in the UEFA Champions League, as Bayern Munich play host to Tottenham Hotspur at the Allianz Arena. The last time these two met, Bayern smashed Spurs 2-7 in their own ground, so Tottenham will be gunning for revenge this time around.

Tottenham will, of course, come into the match as underdogs – particularly as boss Jose Mourinho has promised to use it to blood youngsters due to the game’s dead-rubber nature with both teams already heading into the knockout stages – but if both sides were at full strength, it’d be unlikely we’d see such a one-sided game as we did back in October.

Here we look at a combined starting XI from Bayern and Tottenham – playing in 4-2-3-1 formation.

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer remains one of the world's best goalkeepers

If Tottenham’s first-choice keeper Hugo Lloris was fit, this would probably be a closer choice to make, but even then Bayern’s Manuel Neuer would have to be considered the #1 in this team. The original sweeper-keeper, Neuer remains one of the world’s best between the sticks, while both Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga remain vulnerable to gaffes.

Neuer has thus far kept 7 clean sheets this season, conceding an average of 1.29 goals per 90 minutes, and while Gazzaniga has kept 2 clean sheets in the Champions League, he’s only managed one in Premier League action.

Fullbacks: Benjamin Pavard and Alphonso Davies

Despite his young age, Alphonso Davies has impressed this season

Both of this side’s full-backs come from Bayern’s squad; France’s right-back Pavard already has 2 goals and 4 assists in all competitions this season and is a far more consistent performer than Tottenham’s Serge Aurier, who is capable of brilliance one week and then sheer incompetence the next.

Bayern’s young Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies meanwhile may have less experience than either Ben Davies or Danny Rose of Tottenham, but he has both men beaten in statistics, averaging more successful tackles, interceptions and blocks per game – and he’s also delivered more goals and assists as well as putting together a superior passing success rate.

