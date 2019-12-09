UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur preview, predicted XI, team news and more

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 09 Dec 2019, 16:26 IST SHARE

Bayern Munich have been in scary form in the Champions League this season

This Wednesday sees Bayern Munich take on Tottenham Hotspur in both sides’ final group game of this season’s UEFA Champions League. Last time the two teams faced off, Bayern destroyed Spurs 7-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – arguably the result that began the descent of Mauricio Pochettino prior to his sacking.

Naturally, Tottenham will be gunning for revenge, but with a slight caveat; the game is actually a dead rubber, as both the German champions and the Premier League side have already qualified for the knockout stages and second-placed Tottenham can’t catch Bayern at the top of the group. Despite that, the fixture remains an intriguing one.

Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

These two European giants have met just five times in the past, and unsurprisingly, it’s Bayern who hold the better record. The German giants have defeated Spurs three times while only losing once, and the last match between the two – the only in the modern era – saw them win 7-2.

Bayern have also been in monstrous form in the Champions League, winning all five of their group games thus far, while Spurs have won their last three following that defeat to the German side.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Despite being substituted during Bayern’s 1-2 weekend defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach, both Corentin Tolisso and Jerome Boateng have been given a tentative all-clear for the clash with Tottenham, although they will likely need to pass late fitness tests.

Young French midfielder Mickael Cuisance, however, is likely to be sidelined after suffering from a foot injury in training. Long-term injury concerns Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule remain out of action.

Injuries: Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Mickael Cuisance

Advertisement

Doubtful: Jerome Boateng, Corentin Tolisso

Suspended: None

Tottenham’s four long-term injury concerns – Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Michel Vorm and Erik Lamela – remain unavailable. Harry Winks may be ready to return from the ankle injury that sidelined him for the weekend’s win over Burnley, but Tanguy Ndombele remains doubtful.

It is worth noting, however, that Jose Mourinho has reportedly stated that he intends to leave some of his stars – perhaps even big names like Harry Kane and Dele Alli – at home due to the dead-rubber nature of the match, and play some of his more untested youngsters, which could mean a much-changed Spurs team.

Injuries: Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Ben Davies, Erik Lamela

Doubtful: Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Javi Martinez, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Ivan Perisic, Thomas Muller, Philippe Coutinho, Robert Lewandowski

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-1-3): Paulo Gazzaniga, Kyle Walker-Peters, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Moussa Sissoko, Troy Parrott, Ryan Sessegnon

Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

If this match were likely to see a full-strength Spurs heading to Bayern under the same circumstances with both sides qualified, there’d be every chance that Mourinho’s men could pull off a win, with the German giants struggling for domestic form and having one eye on the knockouts.

However, since the Portuguese tactician has apparently stated he’s going to use the game as an opportunity to rest his stars and blood youngsters, then it’s hard to see the Londoners coming away with a win. A solid performance from them would be a bonus, though, particularly if they can give Bayern a scare with a goal or two.

Verdict: Bayern Munich 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur