UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Borussia Dortmund vs FC Barcelona combined XI

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature // 17 Sep 2019, 02:14 IST

FC Barcelona in the Champions League

Borussia Dortmund host FC Barcelona in a crunch Champions League clash to open group F action at the Signal Iduna Park.

This is set to be the first official meeting between the sides in the competition. What adds more to this already tantalizing fixture is the whole host of stars in every area, calling for some amazing one-on-one battles.

Armed with some of the hottest talents, Dortmund are no longer pushovers. They're here to fight and as proved last season, can give the bigwigs a serious run for their money.

Barcelona too have made vital additions over the summer, most notably in the form of Antoine Griezmann, as the former champions desperately aim to reclaim European glory.

Antoine Griezmann

This game would a precursor to which direction these teams are headed this season. On that note, here's how Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona would line up in a star-studded combined XI (formation: 4-1-3-2):

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Ter Stegen was a potent force at the back last season

To choose between Roman Burki and Ter Stegen is to choose between a rock and a hard place, for both have had tremendous influence on their respective sides in the recent campaigns. However, the German gets the nod over his Swiss counterpart here as he's had a bigger impact in the Champions League.

Ter Stegen registered six clean sheets in the competition last season in 12 appearances, joint-highest with Liverpool's Alisson. However, it was in the league where he shone the brightest.

He's yet to keep a clean sheet this season, but what better occasion to get his first? The 27-year-old has had his moments against Dortmund before, when he plied his trade with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga. He will be looking to replicate the same here.

