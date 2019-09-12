5 players who can win the UCL Golden Boot | UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Can Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi end up as CL top scorers again?

The UEFA Champions League is upon us. The most prestigious European tournament, which could produce yet another coruscating season ahead, is set to kick off from September 17.

In what proved to be an extraordinary turnaround, 2018/19 finalists Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur engineered miraculous comebacks in the Champions League semifinals against Barcelona and Ajax respectively to take part in an all-English final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, in June 2019.

Jurgen Klopp's side prevailed through goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi - ending a 14-year wait at Anfield for Champions League glory.

The Reds might have lifted the European trophy, but none of their forwards managed to score more than five goals throughout the campaign. Unalike the Liverpool forwards, several individuals, with massive output in the final third, have steered their side to the ultimatum in the past. Those players can set the tournament on fire with their rampant displays.

As we discuss the lethal forwards, we shall look at the five players, who could end up as the Champions League top scorer in this upcoming edition.

#5 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scored six goals from six starts in the Champions League last season. The former Atletico Madrid forward has carried on from where he left last season with an explosive start to the new season in the Premier League - scoring six goals from just four games.

With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, and Raheem Sterling, there's no shortage of supply for the forward. All the above-mentioned names have erupted in the early stages of the new season which approaches as a peril for their opponents.

Manchester City are placed in an easy group comprising of Shakhtar Donetsk, Atalanta, and Dinamo Zagreb. This elevates Aguero's chances of notchin up numbers in the opening stages of the competition. The Citizens might have not fared well in the European competition knockouts since the arrival of Pep Guardiola, but they the squad to compete against all odds.

Sergio Aguero is integral to their goalscoring hopes and he could end up as the top scorer if the English side perform well in the two-legged ties.

