UEFA Champions League 2019-20: What the teams can expect in the Round of 16

It is time for the knockout stages!

The group stages of the UEFA Champions League for the 2019-20 season are finally done, and we have the 16 teams that have survived into the pre-quarterfinals. For the first time in the cup's prestigious history, no team outside the Top 5 leagues has made it into the knockout stages.

While that fact alone necessitates a look into the capitalist nature of the game and how TV sponsorship deals have led to a monopoly in terms of competitiveness, that is a topic for another day. For now, here's a look at the possible match-ups available for us in the Round of 16:

For those not familiar with the rules, a team cannot face the same team they faced in the group stage or a team from the same league. Also, after the recent change in rules, players are no longer cup-tied to a team when they move during the winter transfer window. Wink, wink, Chelsea.

Group A - UEFA Champions League

Group A

Winner: Paris Saint Germain

Runners-up: Real Madrid.

PSG finished the group unbeaten with 5 wins and 1 draw to their name, and are eligible to face every team that finished second with the exception of Real Madrid and Lyon. Real Madrid, who have had a mixed tournament so far with only 3 wins and 2 draws, are eligible to face all the winners except PSG, Barcelona and Valencia.

Group B

Winners: Bayern Munich

Runners-up: Tottenham Hotspur

Bayern Munich, who have stormed through the group stages despite one of their worst years domestically to win every single one of their 6 games, can be drawn against any of the runners-up except Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund. Tottenham, on the other hand, have to choose between PSG. Barcelona, Juventus, Valencia and RB Leipzig.

Group C

Winners: Manchester City

Runners-up: Atalanta

Manchester City topped the group at the end of an unbeaten run with 4 wins and 2 draws to their name, and will have to choose between Real Madrid, Atletico, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund and Lyon. Atalanta meanwhile are eligible to face every winner except Juventus and Manchester City.

Group D

Winner: Juventus

Runners-up: Atletico Madrid

After another dominant display in what seemed like a complicated group, Juventus are capable of being drawn against Real Madrid, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon and Chelsea. Atletico Madrid, who sealed victory on the last matchday to cement their position in the final 16, can face any of the winners except Juventus, Barcelona and Valencia, just like their neighbors.

Liverpool FC v SSC Napoli: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Group E

Winner: Liverpool

Runners-up: Napoli

The current title holders managed to take the top spot in their group by a mere 1 point, and can face any of Real Madrid, Atalanta, Atletico, Lyon and Borussia Dortmund. Napoli, having sacked Carlo Ancelotti and now working with Gennaro Gattuso at the helm, can face any of the winners except Juventus and Liverpool.

Group F

Winner: Barcelona

Runners-up: Borussia Dortmund

In what was the toughest group of this year's Champions League, Barcelona clinched the top spot with an unbeaten run and can face any of the runners-up except Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund. Dortmund needed a win in their final group match to outdo Internazionale, which they managed to do, and can now face any of the winners except Bayern, RB Leipzig and Barcelona.

Group G

Winner: RB Leipzig

Runners-up: Lyon

In a closely contested group where only 4 points separated the 4 places, RB Leipzig came out on top and will be able to match up against any of the runners-up except Borussia Dortmund and Lyon. Lyon barely managed to get into the knockout stages and can face off against any of the winners except PSG and RB Leipzig.

Group H

Winner: Valencia

Runners-up: Chelsea

The unlikely winners of a group consisting of both Ajax and Chelsea, Valencia are eligible to play any of the runners except Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. Losing out to Valencia due to their head-to-head, Chelsea can be drawn against any of the winners except Valencia, Manchester City and Liverpool, much like their London neighbors.