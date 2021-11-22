UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Top 5 predictions for Matchday 5

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign will host its matchday five fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday, promising to deliver plenty of thrills and spills.

Today, we will consider all the biggest fixtures of the week and predict how it all might turn out.

Here are our top five predictions for UEFA Champions League matchday five:

#5 Xavi's new-look Barcelona to beat Benfica

Barcelona legend Xavi took charge of his first La Liga game for the Blaugrana on Saturday. Although not thoroughly convincing, the Camp Nou outfit managed to get a 1-0 win over Espanyol and kept themselves in contention for a top-four finish.

Xavi’s next challenge will be in the UEFA Champions League against a spirited Benfica side. The Portuguese outfit hammered Barcelona in the reverse fixture, bagging a 3-0 win at Estadio da Luz. This week, Barcelona have a glorious opportunity to give Benfica a taste of their own medicine and grab a convincing win at home.

Expect the new coach to make a host of changes and try to suffocate Benfica in the middle of the park. If Barcelona manage to deal with Benfica’s swift counters, they could be celebrating their first UEFA Champions League triumph under their former midfielder this Tuesday.

#4 Real Madrid to bag a convincing win over Sheriff Tiraspol

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid were handed a stern reality check by Sheriff Tiraspol on the second matchday in the UEFA Champions League. The most successful team in Europe were taken apart by the UEFA Champions League debutants and ultimately succumbed to a shocking 2-1 defeat at home.

Real Madrid will look to hit back and restore some of the pride they lost in the UEFA Champions League gameweek two on Wednesday.

Los Blancos have performed handsomely in La Liga and UEFA Champions League since that upset. They have not been beaten in seven games across all competitions, winning six of them.

In their most recent outing, they registered a convincing 1-4 win over Granada away from home. The win allowed them to open up a one-point lead at the top of the La Liga table after 13 rounds of fixtures.

With the likes of Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos firing on all cylinders, Real Madrid will be confident of a win. It will be up to Sheriff to try and surprise the 13-time winners, making the lightning hit the same place twice.

