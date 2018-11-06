UEFA Champions League: 3 teams which can become European Superpowers

This season of the Champions League has got off to a blistering start and there are already many favourites for lifting the trophy this time around. Juventus, Barcelona, and Man City are front-runners, with teams like Real Madrid, despite the loss of their Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, are not to be written out either.

But some teams, namely Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are proving to be giving a run in Europe's most elite competition. With the rise of Inter Milan to the competition after a while and their newfound dominance in the Serie A makes them the underdogs for this year as well.

Let's take a look at the teams which are capable of being UEFA Champions League contenders in the coming years.

3. Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League

When Lucien Favre signed up with Borussia Dortmund in the summer, much wasn't expected from the Die Schwarzgelben and many people expected Bayern Munich to easily brush past their opponents and win the league yet again with ease.

But that hasn't been the case so far this season, with Dortmund still unbeaten in the league with 7 wins and 3 draws in 10 games, scoring 30 goals and conceding 10 in the process, with young talents Jadon Sancho, Paco Alcacer, Christian Pulisic and Bruun Larsen putting in impressive performances along with Marco Reus who seems to be back to his best in what has been an injury-ravaged career.

Much of this success has to be the form of Marco Reus and Favre's use of talented youngsters who have certainly repaid the managers trust. With the average age of the squad at just 24, they surely have a future to behold if they can keep their youngsters without losing them to bigger clubs.

If this is achieved, they surely will be a team which can attract big names and also be a major contender in Europe for an extended period.

