UEFA Champions League: 5 things to watch out for in the round-of-16

It is February and that means the UEFA Champions League is back with its knockout stages. Football in 2021, in just two months, has already seen some great matches, shock results (Liverpool's 3 home losses) and the sacking of Frank Lampard.

And fans can expect even more action, thrills, ups and downs as the UCL round of 16 begins in eight days' time.

With some great match-ups, old and new rivalries, tactical battles and individual brilliance in store for the fans, here are the top five things to watch out for in the UCL round-of-16.

👀 Essential information on the Champions League round of 16 contenders 👇#UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 14, 2020

1) The German Battle: Julian Nagelsmann vs Jurgen Klopp

Having lost their prolific striker Timo Werner in the summer, many believed that RB Leipzig would struggle to replicate their success both in the German League and the Champions League.

However, after an early scare in the group stages when they were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford, manager Julian Nagelsmann steered them safely into the round-of-16.

Leipzig will face six-time Champions League winners Liverpool, who are led by another German manager, Jurgen Klopp.

Apart from the fact that they're both charismatic German managers, there isn't much similarity between the two. They could not be more different in their managerial styles too.

While Klopp sticks to his heavy metal, high energy, high pressing style of football, his opposite number is tactically flexible as well as adaptable.

Julian Nagelsmann has time and again shown that he knows how to change things up to suit different situations, such as a tough opponent or the loss of his main goal-scorer – he always adapts.

Therefore, the match-up between the two German managers is sure to be a great battle.

UEFA can confirm that the #UCL round of 16 first leg between Leipzig and Liverpool will now take place at Puskás Aréna in Budapest on 16 February.



Read more 👇 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 7, 2021

2) Master vs Apprentice: Neymar returns to Camp Nou

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in 2017 to move out of Messi's shadow and prove to the world that he is a superstar in his own right.

While he has achieved domestic success on a yearly basis in Paris, European glory still evades him with last season's Champions League final defeat still a fresh wound.

Meanwhile, his former teammate and good friend Lionel Messi hasn't fared any better. With Barcelona struggling both on and off the field, Messi has suffered heartbreak on multiple occasions, failing to reach the Champions League final even once since the Brazilian's departure.

When the two meet in the round-of-16, it will not only be a footballing spectacle but also an emotional reunion of two of the game's biggest names.

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg