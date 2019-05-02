×
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool; 4 key battles that decided the game

Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
1.74K   //    02 May 2019, 11:33 IST

Are you not entertained?

While a 3-0 loss is not the most flattering result for Liverpool given how they were in the contest for most of the way on their visit to the Camp Nou, it is by no means undeserved for Barcelona. The hosts were clearly the more clinical of the two sides and will take a handsome lead to the Kop when the sides meet next week.

Quite fittingly, Luis Suarez opened the scoring for Barcelona in the first half with his first goal of this year's Champions League campaign after a pass and a half from Jordi Alba. A dominating presence from Liverpool in the second half in search of the equalizer opened them up to a counter that resulted in some painful ball watching by their own defenders as Lionel Messi tapped in the second.

The tie was put to rest with one final nail in the coffin, in the form of a picture-perfect freekick from Messi once again, and all Jurgen Klopp could do was shake his head and smile in disbelief.

Here's a look at 4 individual battles that came a long way in deciding the final outcome of the game:

#1 Lionel Messi vs Fabinho

Sometimes all you can do against him is nothing

While this might not have been the battle many expected to see before the start of the encounter, it was the one that ultimately came to sealing the result of the tie.

Seeing that Messi spent the most of the match in and around the center circle, either playing as the quarterback for Coutinho and Suarez just behind them, or as a link-up for Alba or Roberto to break off from the wings, it was natural that a lot rested on how Liverpool's central defensive midfielder dealt with him. Despite Fabinho not doing a job too shabby with it, there was simply too much to handle for him.

Liverpool went about their task of keeping Messi quiet by doubling up on him, tripling on him when necessary and at one or two moments in the game, even going as far as employing 5 different players to keep him away from goal. Fabinho was the most physical of the players trying to stop him, and even got himself booked for a rash challenge on the Argentinian.

In the end, it simply wasn't enough. Messi completed 9 dribbles through the course of the entire game, and Fabinho was dribbled past 6 times. Even Fabinho's 3 interceptions and 2 tackles on the night were not good enough to rescue his side.

