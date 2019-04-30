UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Liverpool - Predicted lineups, injury updates and more

Lionel Messi, Gini Wijnaldum and Luis Suarez

FC Barcelona will face off against Liverpool in the Champions League for the first time in 12 years. This intense clash in the semifinals of the European competition will take place at the Nou Camp on Wednesday night in what promises to be an exhilarating contest between two top sides.

The Blaugrana have not knocked the Reds out of the competition till date, and have not even come out on top against the English outfit at the Nou Camp. Lionel Messi has found the back of the net against every other English side he has faced in this competition except Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently second in the league table, whereas Barcelona have wrapped up the LaLiga title with a 1-0 victory over Levante on Sunday. There will be no shortage of watchers for this fierce encounter and the fans are eager to witness the clash between the two individual standout performers for their respective sides, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk.

Injuries

Liverpool are not sure about the availability of their centre forward Roberto Firmino who looks likely to face a late fitness test. Jurgen Klopp welcomed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back in the weekend against Huddersfield Town, whereas Joe Gomez has been part of the squad for a while now.

Brazilian midfielder Rafinha, who suffered a ligament rupture, will continue to sit on the sidelines for the rest of the season, and is Barcelona's only injury concern.

Suspensions

Neither side has any suspensions.

Player Form

Lionel Messi has been single-handedly carrying FC Barcelona throughout this season, and has scored 46 goals this campaign, with another 15 assists to his name. If Liverpool manage to stop Barcelona's skipper, life will be really tough for the Spanish outfit.

Sadio Mane has been phenomenal since the kick start of the new year. The Senegalese international has scored 15 goals in 18 games, thereby making himself the main man for Liverpool up front. His form has outshone Mohamed Salah's resurgence.

Likely XI

Barcelona: Marc Andre Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez.

Barcelona lineup

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool lineup