UEFA Champions League Final 2016/17: Juventus vs Real Madrid - Combined XI

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Sergio Ramos, Leonardo Bonucci et al vie for the final 11 spots

There are stars aplenty on both sides – who makes the cut?

Real Madrid and Juventus face off in a titanic clash of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League FInal on June 3rd in Cardiff. For the first time in aeons, the final is truly that of ‘Champions’ as the teams facing off have been crowned winners in their domestic leagues this season, with Los Blancos ending a five-year wait for La Liga while the Bianconeri became the first team in history to win six Serie A titles in a row.

There cannot be two more deserving teams to be crowned kings of Europe this season, and with 22 superstars to pick from, it is quite a task to shoehorn them into a XI. Yet, whatever choices are made, this XI is sure to be an awe-inspiring team, which can comfortably beat any side put in front of it.

Without further ado, here is the combined XI for the UEFA Champions League Final.

Formation: 3-4-3 vs 4-3-3

There’s a case to be made for an in-vogue 3-4-3 formation, which would alleviate some of the hard choices in picking a centre-back, especially given Juventus’ famed back three. However, there is the small matter of the fact that Massimiliano Allegri has preferred 4 at the back for much of the season in Serie A, with Andrea Barzagli rapidly aging.

Zinedine Zidane has also experimented with a 3-4-3 formation this season, although that was brought about by injuries rather than choice. The Frenchman prefers a 4-3-3 when all players are available to him, and Real Madrid are likely to feature in that very formation, with Juventus likely to do the same.

A 3-4-3 would allow for fewer spots in central midfield, which would be a disservice for some of the names vying for the 11 spots, and thus it is only fair to opt for a 4-3-3 formation, especially since the final is likely to witness the same shape from both sides.