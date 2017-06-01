UEFA Champions League Final 2016/17: There is no debate! Isco should start over Gareth Bale

A debate has raged in Madrid ahead of the Champions League final, Isco or Gareth Bale, but there is truly only one option.

Isco is primed for a Champions League start on Saturday against Juventus

Isco is many things - and not one of them is a problem.

An article in a leading Spanish newspaper stated that the Spanish midfielder has created a problem for Zinedine Zidane in the build-up to Real Madrid’s Champions League final date with Juventus.

In reality, however, there is none. Isco should be priming himself for pulling on the famous white shirt in the Cardiff dressing room. Zidane teased the idea of Bale’s return after his side had stepped off the pitch victorious on Wednesday.

"I hope he's ready before and I hope he can be with us more than anything. We're a better team when he plays,” said Zizou, referring to the absent Welshman as Real Madrid sealed their passage to the final. Statistically, however, Los Blancos are on a 72% win percentage with Bale in the team - pull him out and that moves up to 80%.

A big game requires a player capable of standing up to the occasion, and Isco has proven once and for all of late he fits that bill. For too long doubts had existed over his mentality when in these scenarios, but they were based upon little substance.

How could Isco be judged, if he were not even handed a chance? Several major games had passed the player by, and the same goes for tournaments with Spain. When he was left out of Spain’s squad for Euro 2016, questions were asked about the direction in which his career was heading.

This season, however, even as a bit part player, Isco has proved himself to be capable of standing up in the most high pressure of situations. The boy from Benalmádena has produced more big game performances this season than at any other point in his career - even going back to when he was instrumental for Malaga in their own Champions League run.

His latest was at the Calderon against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final. There Isco produced one of the most calculated, influential displays of the season by any player. As the ferocious atmosphere of the great stadium filtered onto the pitch, Isco remained composed and played his own game. Why? Because at his best, he is better than nearly every other player. He is a player with world-class ability who has not had the chance to showcase it enough.

Isco and Gareth Bale share a joke in training but know Saturday is serious business

He controlled a game in a manner only recently seen in Spanish football from Andres Iniesta. The ability to lock himself into a zone in which his ability prevails and becomes decisive in the game. Isco’s vital goal wasn’t even the highlight - it was instead the consistency he had on the ball. Exquisite first touches were followed by incisive passes, thus allowing Real Madrid to navigate a potentially slippery spell in the game.

It is this what sets Isco apart, and will potentially elevate him into becoming one of Real Madrid’s most important players next season. And beyond that, at last, for Spain as well. There is a glaring hole in both teams for Isco, and the opening is there for the player to take should he choose to. His hunger, desire and general application this season suggests a corner has been turned by the player.

If not for Isco’s pulling of the strings in the final stretch of the season, Real Madrid might not find themselves LaLiga winners. The 25-year-old was the creative bridge in Zidane’s side, knitting the team together in a manner few have at Real Madrid over the years. A team often pinned up by its attack with little in the way of midfield function. Now they are packed in that area, from Modric and Kroos’ high levels of control to Isco’s skilful forays.

Isco should be starting on Saturday, June 3rd. Bale, even if he’s 100% fit, has little to base his claim for a place upon other than his name and price tag. Even the Welshman stated himself this week that Isco deserved the nod. For Zidane, meanwhile, the consequences of sidelining Isco may be more serious - stemming from Saturday and into the future. How does he leave out such a proven, important player? If not now for Isco, then when?

This is at last Isco’s time, and he’s waited long enough.

