UEFA Champions League Final 2016/17: Who Said What As Real Madrid Script History

Real Madrid completely outclassed Juventus in the final, winning 4-1. Here is what the footballing world had to say.

Real Madrid etched their names in the annals of history

An enthralling season of UEFA Champions League came to an end last night with Real Madrid claiming the prestigious title for a record 12th time. Los Blancos overcame resistance from Juventus and ended up deserved winners after securing a 4-1 win over the Old Lady.

Cristiano Ronaldo, as he so often does, started the party with a sumptuous finish form the edge of the box, which took a slight deflection before going in. Massimiliano Allegri’s side responded through Mario Mandzukic who scored one of the most insane goals scored in a final with an overhead kick from around 15 yards out.

Casemiro then put Zinedine Zidane’s side ahead once again, scoring an absolute screamer from 40 yards, which took a heavy deflection on its way into the bottom corner. After that it was all Madrid, as Ronaldo soon notched his second of the game, thumping home from a few yards out. Juan Cuadrado was sent off for a second bookable offence when Sergio Ramos crumbled to the ground after being touched by the Colombian.

The footballing world had a lot to say after a great final, which ended in heart-break for Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon, who failed in his 3rd attempt to win the UEFA Champions League. Here is what everyone had to say after a historic final:

“I feel extremely happy. It's been a spectacular year. You couldn't dream of anything better. We won the league on the very last day. It's very difficult to reach the Champions League final two years running, but we've done it. We played a great team. The first half was difficult, but in the second half we were quickly superior. We pressed a lot more and physically we won the game there too, so I'm very happy." “I'm part of this team. The key to our success is that everyone has felt important this season – everyone has made a contribution. The connection between this group of players is fantastic. When you have that in your squad, and talent, you have a good chance. “The first half was more even; Juventus came out very strongly and had lots of the ball. In the second half, we were superior. At half-time I told the players to carry on doing what they were, put more energy into their pressing and passing, and we were spectacular in that second half. Our passing and movement was fantastic; it's not easy to score four goals against Juventus. “I'm very happy and grateful to this great club to have given me this opportunity to coach these fantastic players. I'm really happy – I almost feel like dancing, and I owe that feeling to this club. I consider myself a "man of the house" here, it's the club of my heart. Now it's important to enjoy what we've done. “There's no doubt [this is a great day], no one had retained the Champions League and we've managed to do it. Today is a historic day for the whole Madrid family – players, staff, all our fans. Next year is going to be even harder and we're going to have to work very, very hard to win again, but today we can enjoy the fact that we've shown we're a very good team.” ~ Zinedine Zidane

“Firstly, let me congratulate my boys for what they've done this season – it's been an extraordinary season. We've won the league, cup and reached the Champions League final so I have to thank them. “In the first half we played beautifully; in the second, Real Madrid pressed the accelerator and we weren't able to respond. Football can be a nightmare; Pjanic's shot was deflected and so was Casemiro's, and only one of them went in. “Real Madrid weren't in the final by chance – they have important players. The only criticism I could make is that after the second goal we should have stayed in the game mentally to make sure we still had chances. “Real defended really well, so it wasn't easy for our forwards to get through. We played a beautiful first half, all the players, but after conceding the second goal we should have stayed in the game. We actually created a couple of chances when we'd gone 2-1 down, but we weren't able to take them. We need to improve our management of games and our use of the ball; we need to learn when to accelerate and when to slow down. “I don't think Juventus have reached the end of a cycle at all. Buffon and Barzagli will still be with us next year and they still have a lot to give us. Clearly we need to improve the team to achieve a higher level of technical skill, but after the holidays we'll go back to work with a new stimulus. Football gives you the chance to go again next year.” ~ Massimiliano Allegri

“It's been incredible, another amazing season. To finish the year with the Champions League and the record, I'm very happy. “I'll go as far as I can. This season has been fantastic again – we've won the league and the Champions League. The squad has been great and it's been good for me individually, too. I prepared myself well for the final part of the season and I scored some important goals. “It was a very even game. Juve played very well in the first half, creating some opportunities, but in the second half we were very impressive. I think it's the best second half we've had this season. The Champions League is always hard to win, especially against a team that had only let in three goals so far this season. “Again, I've had an amazing season. Me and my team-mates have done the double. The numbers don't lie. I'm very happy – an amazing season, we've won trophies. This is one of the best moments of my career – I have the chance to say this every year!” ~ Cristiano Ronaldo

“We're extremely proud of this team. We had a date with history. We really wanted to win it and we have achieved what no one else has ever done, to win the Champions League twice.” ~ Sergio Ramos

“What an incredible scene. The city has done an immaculate job in hosting a great event. To win this at home is a great feeling. It's been a hard season, I've worked tirelessly to get fit and these are your rewards. We have made history, we'll enjoy this moment now. We needed confidence at half-time and we had to take our chances, which we did.” ~ Gareth Bale

“The first half was very difficult against a tough team. In the second half we saw the best Madrid have been this season.” ~ Isco

“I didn't think it was possible to defend this title, it is so difficult to win it once. To win it three times in four years means a lot and it is not only a good team on the pitch, but off the pitch. I am happy to be part of it. “Everybody knows that Cristiano is very important. As a team we played very well in the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and today, but you need a guy to score the goals and he did it again. Juventus are a very good defensive side but we showed our quality.” ~ Toni Kroos

“We are disappointed. We played very well in the first half, we thought we had enough to win the game. I cannot explain why we played like we did in the second half. Real Madrid deserved to win in the second half. They showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game.” ~ Gianluigi Buffon

Here are the social media posts

Congratulations @realmadrid for winning the trophy in Cardiff — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2017

Congratulations to @realmadriden for playing a great game and winning the @ChampionsLeague. #UCLFinal — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 3, 2017

.@realmadrid See you in the UEFA Super Cup! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 3, 2017

Congratulations to @realmadriden on their back-to-back European titles, becoming the second team to do so since Brian Clough's #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 3, 2017

And then the players join in...

4 times in the row pic.twitter.com/2hBAkO1HBT — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 4, 2017

We are the champions!!! Siiiiii A post shared by lvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

Hala Madrid A post shared by Pepe (@official_pepe) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

12 #CHAMP12NS #HalaMadrid A post shared by Raphal Varane (@raphaelvarane) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Doblete y 3 champions en 4 aos! Simplemente increible!!!! A post shared by Isco Alarcon Suarez (@iscoalarcon) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

And finally, the rest of the footballing world...

Enhorabuena Campeones de Europa x12!!

Hala Madrid!! — Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) June 3, 2017

A very intense final between Juventus and Real. Congratulations to my friend @ToniKroos and @RealMadrid.

Have a great party tonight. — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) June 3, 2017

Casemiro and Modric outstanding ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 3, 2017

Special this @realmadrid team Modric sublime & Ronaldo the greatest goal scorer of all time! #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/m6klvA5PEB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 3, 2017