UEFA Champions League: Manchester United vs Juventus - Combined XI

Manchester United vs Juventus: Combined XI

Old Trafford braces for its most challenging Champions League night in a while as Manchester United host high-flying Juventus, that's riding on the Cristiano Ronaldo wave.

The Portuguese ace would be returning to his old stomping ground and hoping to play his first full European game for the Bianconeris, after being sent off just 30 minutes into his debut against Valencia in the opener.

The Red Devils also have a lot of ground to cover after a goalless stalemate to Valencia in the previous game, while the last minute draw to arch-rivals Chelsea on Saturday served to dampen the spirits in the camp. But that was a markedly improved show from United, though the Old Lady is a different kettle of fish altogether and would have to do much better to eke out points from this game.

Ahead of Juventus and Manchester United's first clash since 2003, let's look at the best-combined XI of these teams:

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Szczesny has inherited Buffon's gloves

Both Szczesny and De Gea have maintained a clean sheet in both the Champions League games so far. However, the Juventus shot-stopper outnumbers his United counterpart in terms of the number of saves drawn so far - seven against five - and also having been the busier of the two, thereby walking into this list.

The Czech Republic star of course has a better defense in front of him than De Gea, but that shouldn't undermine the starring role Szczesny has played in Juve's near-perfect start to the campaign. He's come a blinder on numerous occasions when called into action - he saved Parejo's penalty on matchday one - and has been proving his mettle as an able successor to Buffon's throne.

Another clean sheet, this time at Old Trafford, would be a huge statement from Szczesny.

