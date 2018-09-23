UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Team of the week

Harshvardhan Bidasaria FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 3.21K // 23 Sep 2018, 12:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UEFA Champions League

16 matches played, 45 goals scored, 26 assists, 1 hattrick, 73 yellow cards, 3 red cards, and some jaw-dropping moments later, we are at the end of matchday 1.

Football never fails to excite us and who better to do it than the superstars of football, playing for the top European clubs in the most elite competition around the globe.

Matchday 1 saw some intense action as 32 teams came forward to stake their claim on the big prize. Some clubs passed with flying colours while others failed to make an impression.

The players showed grit and skill as they strut their stuff on the pitch and gave us the 'oohs and aahs' across 2 days of elite level football.

Who makes the combined 11 from matchday 1? Read further to know.

GK - Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

He is doing well for the club!

Juventus saw star performer, Cristiano Ronaldo sent off within the first half hour and the team stuck together to perform heroically with 10 men to win 2-0 at Valencia. The scoreline wouldn't have remained the same as Valencia looked dangerous had it not been for Szczesny, who is fitting in the role well after Buffon's departure, who saved Daniel Parejo's late penalty, thus ensuring that their superb away form continued.

1 / 11 NEXT