Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Team of the week

Harshvardhan Bidasaria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
3.21K   //    23 Sep 2018, 12:48 IST

Valencia v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
UEFA Champions League

16 matches played, 45 goals scored, 26 assists, 1 hattrick, 73 yellow cards, 3 red cards, and some jaw-dropping moments later, we are at the end of matchday 1.

Football never fails to excite us and who better to do it than the superstars of football, playing for the top European clubs in the most elite competition around the globe.

Matchday 1 saw some intense action as 32 teams came forward to stake their claim on the big prize. Some clubs passed with flying colours while others failed to make an impression.

The players showed grit and skill as they strut their stuff on the pitch and gave us the 'oohs and aahs' across 2 days of elite level football.

Who makes the combined 11 from matchday 1? Read further to know.

GK - Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Japan v Poland: Group H - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
He is doing well for the club!

Juventus saw star performer, Cristiano Ronaldo sent off within the first half hour and the team stuck together to perform heroically with 10 men to win 2-0 at Valencia. The scoreline wouldn't have remained the same as Valencia looked dangerous had it not been for Szczesny, who is fitting in the role well after Buffon's departure, who saved Daniel Parejo's late penalty, thus ensuring that their superb away form continued.

1 / 11 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Gareth Bale Lionel Messi Jose Mourinho Ernesto Valverde Julen Lopetegui
Harshvardhan Bidasaria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
Champions League Power Rankings: Matchday 1
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 8 matches to look forward...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: The best goals from Match...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Best Players from Match Day 1
RELATED STORY
The biggest rivalries that originated in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
7 players to watch out for in the Champions League this...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 strikers in the UEFA Champions League right now
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Everything you need to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us