UEFA Champions League: Napoli v Liverpool Preview, where to watch in the US, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 37 // 16 Sep 2019, 18:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool and Napoli will face each other in the Champions League group stages for the second season running

Liverpool have fought hard for a perfect start to the league season and reaping the rewards for it as they sit at least 5 points above anyone else in the league. However, their test may truly begin with this fixture against Napoli as the season starts to get more cramped for them.

One of the major concerns expressed widely in the summer regarding Liverpool's reluctance to spend on bringing in players was that this squad may be too thin to compete on multiple fronts. Not strictly in the sense that they may not have enough players to field on the pitch, but that the potency of the team may drop as they try to rest some key names.

Napoli have also had a decent start to their season picking up 6 points in 3 games, their only loss coming in a narrow defeat to Juventus. They're also a side who play confidently at home and under Carlo Ancelotti will not be afraid to attack in numbers. In the mix for them is also the formidable centre-back pairing of Kostas Manolas and Kalidou Koulibaly which is still working out it's issues, but will be a barrier for Liverpool nonetheless.

Klopp and Ancelotti will remember their last group stage meetings when the home side won on both occasions. This time the German boss will hope to get the better of Napoli at home to avaid any awkward ties as they draw to the end of the group stages.

Match Information

Date: 17 September 2019

Time: 11:30 am PDT

Stadium: Stadio San Paolo

Referee: Felix Brych

Where to watch Napoli v Liverpool in the US?

The game will be available for viewers in the US on fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live, and Univision NOW.