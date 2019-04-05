×
UEFA Champions League News: PSG deserved more against Manchester United - Juan Bernat 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
8   //    05 Apr 2019, 12:18 IST

PSG crashed out of the European competition after they squandered their two-goal lead from the first leg
PSG crashed out of the European competition after they squandered their two-goal lead from the first leg

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain defender, Juan Bernat, has lamented his side's Champions League elimination at the hands of Premier League giants, Manchester United, stating that the Ligue 1 outfit deserved so much more.

In case you didn't know...

PSG crashed out of the European competition after they squandered their two-goal lead from the first leg of their Round of 16 fixture against the Red Devils.

While the club has dominated the French top flight for years, they have failed to establish themselves as genuine contenders for the elite European title despite having big-name players like Neymar Jr, Edinson Cavani, and Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester United, who pulled off one of the most spectacular comebacks in Champions League history under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, have been drawn to face LaLiga champions, Barcelona, in what promises to be a thrilling fixture.

The heart of the matter

Bernat has expressed his disappointment at PSG's European elimination and hopes that the club's star players will remain committed to servicing the club.

The former Valencia player told Mundo Deportivo,

"Paris Saint-Germain has very important players and superstars like Neymar and Mbappe. I hope they continue with us because they are the ones that make the difference."
"I trust they will continue with us. PSG is an ambitious project and we will continue. It is a pity what happened against Manchester [United] because we deserved much more, they are things that happen in football and we have to learn from mistakes."

Speaking about Neymar's return from injury, the 26-year-old said,

"Ney is eager to return, he is very willing to be with us. Now, with the return of Alves and Draxler the team is coming together."

What's next?

PSG are scheduled to host Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Sunday night.

