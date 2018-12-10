UEFA Champions League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 6

Neymar will be looking to shine again in Gameweek 6 of the UCL

The 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League group stage will end with Gameweek 6 action. It has a brilliant ride so far with 125 goals scored in 80 matches.

So far, 12 teams have booked their places in the round of 16. 5 teams; FC Barcelona, Napoli, FC Porto, Bayern Munich, and Ajax remain unbeaten.

Review of Gameweek 5 of the UEFA Champions League

A lot of permutations went into Gameweek 5. Some teams clinched their 2nd round places. Others were able to keep alive their chances to make it.

In Group A, Atletico Madrid clinched qualification with a routine 2-0 over AS Monaco at the Wanda Metropolitano. Borussia Dortmund also clinched qualification with a 0-0 draw with Club Brugges.

FC Barcelona secured first place in Group B with a 2-1 win at PSV as Lionel Messi scored a goal and made the other one. A late Christian Eriksen strike gave Tottenham Hotspurs a much-needed 1-0 win over Inter Milan at Wembley.

Eriksen's goal kept Spurs in contention

Group C remains too tight to call ahead of Gameweek 6. Napoli did Crvena Zvezda 3-1 in Naples while PSG, led by a Neymar masterclass, defeated Liverpool 2-1.

FC Porto secured top spot in Group D with a 3-1 win over Schalke 04. While in the group's other game, Lokomotiv Moscow defeated Galatasaray SK 2-0.

The top two were victorious in Group E. Bayern Munich thrashed Benfica 5-1 while Ajax got a 2-0 win away at AEK Athens.

Group F continued its high-scoring streak. Lyon played out a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester City. TSG Hoffenheim was beaten 2-3 at home by Shakhtar Donetsk.

Away wins were on the menu in Group G. Defending champions, Real Madrid beat AS Roma 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico while CSKA Moscow lost at home 1-2 to Viktoria Plzen.

Already qualified Juventus and Manchester United secured 1-0 home wins against Valencia CF and Young Boys respectively in Group H.

Preview of Gameweek 6

Gameweek 6 is the final bus-stop for half of this season's contestants, it promises to be exciting.

Atletico Madrid will be hoping to confirm first spot in Group A by beating Club Brugge in Belgium. Borussia Dortmund will be hoping for same with an away win at AS Monaco.

Napoli's visit to Anfield is the star game of Gameweek 6

Spurs know that they need a win against Barca at the Nou Camp in Group B. Mauro Icardi and Inter Milan will be hoping that does not come to pass as they host PSV at the San Siro.

It is all or nothing in Group C. Liverpool need a 2-0 win to progress against Napoli at Anfield. PSG face a tricky visit to Belgrade to play Crvena Zvezda.

The Europa League spot remains the only question in Group D. Schalke 04 welcomes Lokomotiv Moscow to the Arena AufSchalke while group winners, FC Porto travels to Turkey to play Galatasaray.

Ajax and Bayern Munich will face off at the Johan Crujiff Arena to determine who wins Group E. Benfica host AEK Athens in the other match.

Manchester City will look to seal top spot with a win at home in Group F while at the NSK Olimpiyski, Shakhtar Donetsk hosts Olympique Lyonnais in a battle for 2nd place.

Real Madrid will look for revenge as they host CSKA at the Santiago Bernabeu. The first leg ended in a 1-0 win for the Russians as Viktoria Plzen welcomes AS Roma.

There is little to play for in Group H. Log leaders, Juventus travel to Switzerland to play Young Boys while Valencia welcome Manchester United to the Mestalla.

Juventus will be looking to do the double over Young Boys

Predictions for Matchday 6

Club Brugges - Atletico Madrid (Under 1.5 (First Half)

AS Monaco - Borussia Dortmund (Over 1.5 Goals)

Barcelona - Tottenham Hotpsurs (Over 1.5 Goals)

Inter Milan - PSV Eindhoven (Over 1.5 Goals)

Liverpool - SSC Napoli (Over 1.5 Goals)

Crvena Zvezda - PSG (Both Teams To Score)

Galatasaray SK - FC Porto (1X)

Schalke 04 - Lokomotiv Moscow (1X)

Ajax AFC - Bayern Munich (Both Teams To Score)

Benfica - AEK Athens (Under 4.5 Goals)

Manchester City - TSG Hoffenheim (Both Teams To Score)

Shakhtar Donetsk - Olympique Lyonnais (Both Teams To Score)

Real Madrid - CSKA (Over 2.5 Goals)

Viktoria Plzen - AS Roma (Over 1.5 Goals)

Young Boys - Juventus (X2)

Valencia CF - Manchester United (1X)

