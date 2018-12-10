×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 6

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Feature
473   //    10 Dec 2018, 17:54 IST

Neymar will be looking to shine again in Gameweek 6 of the UCL
Neymar will be looking to shine again in Gameweek 6 of the UCL

The 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League group stage will end with Gameweek 6 action. It has a brilliant ride so far with 125 goals scored in 80 matches.

So far, 12 teams have booked their places in the round of 16. 5 teams; FC Barcelona, Napoli, FC Porto, Bayern Munich, and Ajax remain unbeaten.

Review of Gameweek 5 of the UEFA Champions League

A lot of permutations went into Gameweek 5. Some teams clinched their 2nd round places. Others were able to keep alive their chances to make it.

In Group A, Atletico Madrid clinched qualification with a routine 2-0 over AS Monaco at the Wanda Metropolitano. Borussia Dortmund also clinched qualification with a 0-0 draw with Club Brugges.

FC Barcelona secured first place in Group B with a 2-1 win at PSV as Lionel Messi scored a goal and made the other one. A late Christian Eriksen strike gave Tottenham Hotspurs a much-needed 1-0 win over Inter Milan at Wembley.

Eriksen's goal kept Spurs in contention
Eriksen's goal kept Spurs in contention

Group C remains too tight to call ahead of Gameweek 6. Napoli did Crvena Zvezda 3-1 in Naples while PSG, led by a Neymar masterclass, defeated Liverpool 2-1.

FC Porto secured top spot in Group D with a 3-1 win over Schalke 04. While in the group's other game, Lokomotiv Moscow defeated Galatasaray SK 2-0.

The top two were victorious in Group E. Bayern Munich thrashed Benfica 5-1 while Ajax got a 2-0 win away at AEK Athens.

Advertisement

Group F continued its high-scoring streak. Lyon played out a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester City. TSG Hoffenheim was beaten 2-3 at home by Shakhtar Donetsk.

Away wins were on the menu in Group G. Defending champions, Real Madrid beat AS Roma 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico while CSKA Moscow lost at home 1-2 to Viktoria Plzen.

Already qualified Juventus and Manchester United secured 1-0 home wins against Valencia CF and Young Boys respectively in Group H.

Preview of Gameweek 6

Gameweek 6 is the final bus-stop for half of this season's contestants, it promises to be exciting.

Atletico Madrid will be hoping to confirm first spot in Group A by beating Club Brugge in Belgium. Borussia Dortmund will be hoping for same with an away win at AS Monaco.

Napoli's visit to Anfield is the star game of Gameweek 6
Napoli's visit to Anfield is the star game of Gameweek 6

Spurs know that they need a win against Barca at the Nou Camp in Group B. Mauro Icardi and Inter Milan will be hoping that does not come to pass as they host PSV at the San Siro.

It is all or nothing in Group C. Liverpool need a 2-0 win to progress against Napoli at Anfield. PSG face a tricky visit to Belgrade to play Crvena Zvezda.

The Europa League spot remains the only question in Group D. Schalke 04 welcomes Lokomotiv Moscow to the Arena AufSchalke while group winners, FC Porto travels to Turkey to play Galatasaray.

Ajax and Bayern Munich will face off at the Johan Crujiff Arena to determine who wins Group E. Benfica host AEK Athens in the other match.

Manchester City will look to seal top spot with a win at home in Group F while at the NSK Olimpiyski, Shakhtar Donetsk hosts Olympique Lyonnais in a battle for 2nd place.

Real Madrid will look for revenge as they host CSKA at the Santiago Bernabeu. The first leg ended in a 1-0 win for the Russians as Viktoria Plzen welcomes AS Roma.

There is little to play for in Group H. Log leaders, Juventus travel to Switzerland to play Young Boys while Valencia welcome Manchester United to the Mestalla.

Juventus will be looking to do the double over Young Boys
Juventus will be looking to do the double over Young Boys

Predictions for Matchday 6

Club Brugges - Atletico Madrid  (Under 1.5 (First Half)

AS Monaco - Borussia Dortmund (Over 1.5 Goals)

Barcelona - Tottenham Hotpsurs (Over 1.5 Goals)

Inter Milan - PSV Eindhoven (Over 1.5 Goals)

Liverpool - SSC Napoli (Over 1.5 Goals)

Crvena Zvezda - PSG  (Both Teams To Score)

Galatasaray SK - FC Porto (1X)

Schalke 04 - Lokomotiv Moscow (1X)

Ajax AFC - Bayern Munich (Both Teams To Score)

Benfica - AEK Athens (Under 4.5 Goals)

Manchester City - TSG Hoffenheim (Both Teams To Score)

Shakhtar Donetsk - Olympique Lyonnais (Both Teams To Score)

Real Madrid - CSKA (Over 2.5 Goals)

Viktoria Plzen - AS Roma (Over 1.5 Goals)

Young Boys - Juventus (X2)

Valencia CF - Manchester United (1X)

 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Lionel Messi Neymar
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
5 attackers who have started the UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 Matches in the Group...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: The best goals from...
RELATED STORY
5 European Clubs who have scored the most goals this season
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learned from the first day of the Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 observations from matchday 3 of the Champions League...
RELATED STORY
The top 5 attacking trios in European football this season
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the European Golden Shoe Race:...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 forwards in Europe right now
RELATED STORY
2 Guinness world records held by Neymar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 6
Tomorrow GAL POR 11:25 PM Galatasaray vs Porto
Tomorrow SCH LOK 11:25 PM Schalke 04 vs Lokomotiv Moskva
12 Dec CLU ATL 01:30 AM Brugge vs Atlético Madrid
12 Dec MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
12 Dec BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
12 Dec INT PSV 01:30 AM Internazionale vs PSV
12 Dec LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
12 Dec CRV PSG 01:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs PSG
12 Dec REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
12 Dec VIK ROM 11:25 PM Viktoria Plzeň vs Roma
13 Dec SHA OLY 01:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Olympique Lyonnais
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
13 Dec BEN AEK 01:30 AM Benfica vs AEK Athens
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us