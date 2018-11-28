UEFA Champions League 2018/19: PSG vs Liverpool | Preview and Predicted Line-ups

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 461 // 28 Nov 2018, 11:15 IST

Paris Saint-Germain take on Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League Group C encounter at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. The two teams will be itching to get a win and secure their place in the next round of the Champions League.

The group, which also has Napoli, has a bottleneck at the top at the moment with the Italian side leading it with six points, Liverpool second with six, and PSG following closely with five.

Liverpool have a terrible away record in the Champions League this season and they will be hoping to put that behind them when they travel to Paris.

PSG LIKELY TO MISS NEYMAR AND MBAPPE

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain are likely to miss marquee players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe through injuries that the duo picked up during the international break. The loss of these two players will remove the teeth from PSG's attack. Edinson Cavani will have a huge job on his hands and will have to make sure that no opportunity is passed up.

PSG, however, have been fantastic in Ligue 1, standing atop the table with 42 points. They have won all fourteen games that they have played so far. But the Champions League is a different ball game and they will be tested to the core against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Marco Veratti will be holding the key in midfield and will hope to set up play for Cavani and co.

Predicted line up:

Buffon - Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe - Meunier, Verratti, Draxler, Bernat, Rabiot - Cavani, Di Maria.

LIVERPOOL WILL LOOK TO SET AWAY RECORD STRAIGHT

Liverpool

Liverpool could not get a single shot on goal when they travelled to Naples and played SSC Napoli in the Champions League earlier this season and lost 0-1. They lost again to Red Star away 0-2. Jurgen Klopp's men will be hoping to set the record straight and get a win away from home to qualify for the next stage of the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah, as always, will be the main threat and his allies Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will hold no less danger either. The trio will be closely marked and it will be interesting to see how they break free.

Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson have been brilliant in defence and will be looking to continue that.

Predicted line up:

Alisson - Robertson, Van Dijk, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold - Shaqiri, Wijnaldum, Milner - Mane, Firmino, Salah.