UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw revealed

16 Dec 2019

The Round of 16 draw for the 2019-20 edition of the UEFA Champions League took place in UEFA's HQ, Switzerland, as the qualified teams found out their fate for the knockout stages. For the first time in the history of the competition, all 16 teams are from the top five leagues in Europe, as the likes of Ajax, Shakhtar Donetsk, Benfica and Zenit Saint Petersburg all came close to qualification, but failed to do so eventually.

The reigning European champions Liverpool will return to the Wanda Metropolitano for the first time since being crowned kings of the continent in June, as they were drawn against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. Tottenham Hotspur, last season's beaten finalists, have been pitted against Bundesliga high-fliers RB Leipzig and Manchester City will take on Real Madrid, in the standout fixture of this stage of the competition.

Every group winner was drawn against the runners up of another group and association, as two sides from the same country cannot meet each other at this stage of the tournament. As per the rules, the runners up will play their home games first and the date for the respective fixtures have also been decided. The first legs are scheduled for 18th, 19th, 25th or 26th of February and the second legs are set for 10th, 11th, 17th or 18th of March.

Full UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Atalanta v Valencia

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig

SSC Napoli v Barcelona