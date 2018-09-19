Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Champions League: Three Reasons Why PSG Lost to Liverpool

Siddhant Lazar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.08K   //    19 Sep 2018, 07:03 IST

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Less than four months after their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool take on Paris Saint Germain in the opener for Group C. The Reds were dominated by a splendid performance from Gareth Bale in the final, and with a reinforced side, many expect them to go far in this year’s edition. However, with Group C also containing both PSG and Napoli, Liverpool will have a fight on their hands.

However, for PSG on the other hand, this is supposed to be their season. The Parisians have been desperately chasing after a Champions League crown since Neymar singlehandedly stole it from them for Barcelona a few years ago. But they changed things when they went and bought the Brazilian, spending an obscene amount of money. However, even then alongside Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler, Edinson Cavani and many others, PSG failed again last season, going down to eventual Champions Real Madrid.

Now a year later and the Ligue 1 giants are back, but yet again have failed to make an impact in the Champions League. Matchday 1 and their superstar Neymar goes missing and they are outdone by a dominant and resurgent Liverpool side in the dying seconds of the game, losing 3-2. However, the game was over much before that, with PSG struggling to make an impact anywhere across the line, relying on individual brilliance to get them through.

Here are three reasons why PSG lost to Liverpool:


#3 Where was Neymar Junior?

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

A global superstar, a phenomenal attacker on his day and most definitely a man who can change the course of a game if he wants, Neymar has it all but yet for some reasons the Brazilian isn’t where he is supposed to be. Many consider him to be the heir to Lionel Messi’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s throne once they retire and yet Neymar isn't where he is supposed to be.

Today of all days, with the entire world’s eyes on him as PSG took on Liverpool, the Brazilian had his chance to prove everyone wrong and the chance to showcase his worth. But yet the 27-year-old Real Madrid target disappeared when PSG needed him the most. Thanks to that, Trent Alexander Arnold had the right wing all to himself, as the Brazilian refused to press and PSG paid the price.

Sure for all his attacking talents, Neymar can be given a pass on his defensive duties, but that too disappeared. He made an instep here and a sidestep there, but other than that it was as it was only Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe leading Thomas Tuchel’s front line, with Neymar barely touching the ball.

Things need to change for the Brazilian, and while he may threaten Ligue 1 defenders week after week, it looks like he’ll have to step it up for the Champions League. Otherwise, what’s the use of holding the title of the world’s most expensive player?

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Thomas Tuchel
Siddhant Lazar
ANALYST
UCL 2018/19: 4 reasons why PSG lost to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Preview: Liverpool v PSG
RELATED STORY
UCL: Three reasons why Liverpool can beat PSG at Anfield
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs PSG - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Twitter exploded as Liverpool beat PSG 3-2 in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19 : Group C Analysis
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-2 PSG: 4 Talking Points As Liverpool Takes...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs PSG: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Liverpool's possible...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT BAR PSV
4 - 0
 Barcelona vs PSV
FT INT TOT
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Tottenham
FT CLU BOR
0 - 1
 Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
FT MON ATL
1 - 2
 Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
FT LIV PSG
3 - 2
 Liverpool vs PSG
FT CRV NAP
0 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
FT GAL LOK
3 - 0
 Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
FT SCH POR
1 - 1
 Schalke 04 vs Porto
Today SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
Today AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
Tomorrow MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
Tomorrow VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
Tomorrow YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
Tomorrow VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
Tomorrow BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us