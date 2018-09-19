UEFA Champions League: Three Reasons Why PSG Lost to Liverpool

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Less than four months after their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool take on Paris Saint Germain in the opener for Group C. The Reds were dominated by a splendid performance from Gareth Bale in the final, and with a reinforced side, many expect them to go far in this year’s edition. However, with Group C also containing both PSG and Napoli, Liverpool will have a fight on their hands.

However, for PSG on the other hand, this is supposed to be their season. The Parisians have been desperately chasing after a Champions League crown since Neymar singlehandedly stole it from them for Barcelona a few years ago. But they changed things when they went and bought the Brazilian, spending an obscene amount of money. However, even then alongside Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler, Edinson Cavani and many others, PSG failed again last season, going down to eventual Champions Real Madrid.

Now a year later and the Ligue 1 giants are back, but yet again have failed to make an impact in the Champions League. Matchday 1 and their superstar Neymar goes missing and they are outdone by a dominant and resurgent Liverpool side in the dying seconds of the game, losing 3-2. However, the game was over much before that, with PSG struggling to make an impact anywhere across the line, relying on individual brilliance to get them through.

Here are three reasons why PSG lost to Liverpool:

#3 Where was Neymar Junior?

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

A global superstar, a phenomenal attacker on his day and most definitely a man who can change the course of a game if he wants, Neymar has it all but yet for some reasons the Brazilian isn’t where he is supposed to be. Many consider him to be the heir to Lionel Messi’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s throne once they retire and yet Neymar isn't where he is supposed to be.

Today of all days, with the entire world’s eyes on him as PSG took on Liverpool, the Brazilian had his chance to prove everyone wrong and the chance to showcase his worth. But yet the 27-year-old Real Madrid target disappeared when PSG needed him the most. Thanks to that, Trent Alexander Arnold had the right wing all to himself, as the Brazilian refused to press and PSG paid the price.

Sure for all his attacking talents, Neymar can be given a pass on his defensive duties, but that too disappeared. He made an instep here and a sidestep there, but other than that it was as it was only Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe leading Thomas Tuchel’s front line, with Neymar barely touching the ball.

Things need to change for the Brazilian, and while he may threaten Ligue 1 defenders week after week, it looks like he’ll have to step it up for the Champions League. Otherwise, what’s the use of holding the title of the world’s most expensive player?

