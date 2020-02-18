UEFA Champions League TV schedule USA - match timings and where to watch

The knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League is set to commence imminently

After the completion of the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, 16 teams entered the draw for the knockout stages of the competition, as teams across Europe were drawn against their respective opponents.

The round of 16 stage of European football's premium club competition will be contested between the 18th of February and 17th of March, as teams aim to secure a spot in the final, which is set to be played at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League in the US?

The UEFA Champions League will be telecasted in Univision, TNT and B/R Live across the United States of America.

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool: Tuesday, 3:00 PM IST

Borussia Dortmund v PSG: Tuesday, 3:00 PM IST

Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig: Wednesday, 3:00 PM IST

Atalanta v Valencia: Wednesday, 3:00 PM IST

UEFA Champions League R16 Preview

Defending champions Liverpool head to the Wanda Metropolitano for the first time since their historic 6th European cup victory in 2019, as they aim to get a positive result against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. The Reds have never been knocked out of Europe in two-legged ties under Jurgen Klopp and will look to continue their stunning run of form this season, after virtually sealing the Premier League title as early as February.

Atalanta take on Valencia in what promises to be an exciting tie between two evenly matched sides, as the Serie A outfit look to continue their dream run in the competition. Similarly, Tottenham Hotspur will have to overcome Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, with fellow German side Borussia Dortmund set to lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain in what promises to be one of the most exciting ties in recent times.