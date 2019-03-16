UEFA Champions League: Twitter clip demonstrates Messi’s leadership quality against Lyon

Lionel Messi after scoring against Lyon

What is the story?

A newly emerged clip of the Wednesday night from Barcelona vs Lyon Champions League, second leg tie shows how the Barcelona talisman inspired his teammates to regroup after they conceded the early second half goal.

Messi calling and telling what to do to each and every player in the pitch after Lyon scored a goal to make it 2-1.



Some people say that "he is not a leader." pic.twitter.com/XnXfXjV0jg — Barca Times Tape (@Barca_Tape) March 15, 2019

In case you didn’t know….

There is a myth in world football that Lionel Messi might be one of the greatest players ever to grace the beautiful game but when it comes to lead a side, he lacks the desire and motivation to encourage his teammates due to his too shy nature.

Few months back, Diego Maradona questioned Messi’s leadership ability and claimed that he goes to the toilet 20 times before a game.

Messi’s capacity to lead a side was once again interrogated when he failed to lead the Argentine side to glory in the 2018 Russia World Cup and crashed out after a 3-4 defeat against the eventual champion in the round of sixteen stage. Though before the 2018 World Cup, the Albiceleste captain led Argentina into three consecutive finals in three successive years but the failure to win a major international trophy created havoc in his nation.

In this year’s Champions League, the Barcelona superstar guided the Catalan side to their 12th consecutive Champions League quarter-final after demolishing Lyon 5-1 at the Camp Nou and set up a fascinating quarter-final tie against the Manchester United.

The heart of the matter…

The recently emerged rounded clip showed how the Blaugrana captain is giving instruction to his teammates after they conceded the away goal in the Champion League round of sixteen tie against Lyon at the Camp Nou. The Barcelona forward was seen to guide his colleagues and instructing them so that they can get a grip of the all-important Champions League tie.

What’s Next?

Barcelona will take on Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday where they would like to extend their 7 points lead over Atlético Madrid. In the Champions League they will face Manchester United in the quarter-finals on the 10th of April while, the Catalan side will also have to face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final. It will be intriguing to see whether Lionel Messi can lead Barcelona to another treble this season and prove his critics that you don’t have to be chatterbox to be a leader.

