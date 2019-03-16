×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League: Twitter clip demonstrates Messi’s leadership quality against Lyon

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
399   //    16 Mar 2019, 00:37 IST

Lionel Messi after scoring against Lyon
Lionel Messi after scoring against Lyon

What is the story?

A newly emerged clip of the Wednesday night from Barcelona vs Lyon Champions League, second leg tie shows how the Barcelona talisman inspired his teammates to regroup after they conceded the early second half goal.


In case you didn’t know….

There is a myth in world football that Lionel Messi might be one of the greatest players ever to grace the beautiful game but when it comes to lead a side, he lacks the desire and motivation to encourage his teammates due to his too shy nature.

Few months back, Diego Maradona questioned Messi’s leadership ability and claimed that he goes to the toilet 20 times before a game.

Messi’s capacity to lead a side was once again interrogated when he failed to lead the Argentine side to glory in the 2018 Russia World Cup and crashed out after a 3-4 defeat against the eventual champion in the round of sixteen stage. Though before the 2018 World Cup, the Albiceleste captain led Argentina into three consecutive finals in three successive years but the failure to win a major international trophy created havoc in his nation.

In this year’s Champions League, the Barcelona superstar guided the Catalan side to their 12th consecutive Champions League quarter-final after demolishing Lyon 5-1 at the Camp Nou and set up a fascinating quarter-final tie against the Manchester United.

The heart of the matter…

The recently emerged rounded clip showed how the Blaugrana captain is giving instruction to his teammates after they conceded the away goal in the Champion League round of sixteen tie against Lyon at the Camp Nou. The Barcelona forward was seen to guide his colleagues and instructing them so that they can get a grip of the all-important Champions League tie.

What’s Next?

Barcelona will take on Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday where they would like to extend their 7 points lead over Atlético Madrid. In the Champions League they will face Manchester United in the quarter-finals on the 10th of April while, the Catalan side will also have to face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final. It will be intriguing to see whether Lionel Messi can lead Barcelona to another treble this season and prove his critics that you don’t have to be chatterbox to be a leader.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Olympique Lyonnais Football Lionel Messi
Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 things Barcelona can do win against Lyon
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Barcelona should be wary of Lyon
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Lionel Messi for his masterclass against Lyon
RELATED STORY
Olympique Lyon vs Barcelona Preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, why Ernesto Valverde should unleash Malcom against Lyon
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona vs Lyon: 3 possible opening goal scorers for Barca | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Lionel Messi’s stunning display sinks Lyon as Barcelona ease into the quarters
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Lyon Predicted Lineups: UEFA Champions League Predicted Lineups and Barcelona, Lyon Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Lyon captain, Nabil Fekir warns Barcelona ahead of their Champions League return leg
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi contributes 4 goals to help Barcelona win 5-1 over Lyon
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Lyon vs Barcelona- Preview, Team News, Key Players & Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us