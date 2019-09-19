UEFA Champions League: Twitter reacts as PSG beat Real Madrid 3-0
Paris Saint-Germain hosted Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. It was quite an open game and the home side won the encounter 3-0.
Coming to the match, in the first half, PSG were dominating the away side, both in terms of possession and chances created. Around the 14th minute mark, the home side drew first blood, thanks to a goal from the former Real Madrid player, Angel Di Maria. Juan Bernat made a great run from left and cut the ball in for Di Maria. The Argentine took a first-time shot which was let in by Thibaut Courtois at the near post.
PSG scored another around the 32nd minute and what a goal it was from Di Maria. Idrissa Gueye showed some brilliant ball control on the right side of the midfield before finding Di Maria in a central area. The Argentine took a touch and let it fly from distance, beating Courtois in the process.
Los Blancos weren't doing enough on the ball and Gareth Bale was the only player that threatened to score. In the second half, the match followed a similar pattern of play. The home side had many opportunities to kill the game, but Madrid were barely hanging on.
Di Maria saw another one of his sublime efforts go just over the bar. Around the 78th minute mark, Zinedine Zidane's side had a glorious opportunity to come back into the game as Karim Benzema climbed the highest and saw his headed effort go just wide of the post.
PSG sealed the game in the closing stages, thanks to a lovely goal from Thomas Meunier. It was an incredible run of play from both the PSG fullbacks and Bernat got the assist for it in the end.
All in all, it was a complete performance from the French champions, but Zinedine Zidane was left with much to ponder. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter: