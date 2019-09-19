UEFA Champions League: Twitter reacts as PSG beat Real Madrid 3-0

Eden Hazard had a very bad game

Paris Saint-Germain hosted Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. It was quite an open game and the home side won the encounter 3-0.

Coming to the match, in the first half, PSG were dominating the away side, both in terms of possession and chances created. Around the 14th minute mark, the home side drew first blood, thanks to a goal from the former Real Madrid player, Angel Di Maria. Juan Bernat made a great run from left and cut the ball in for Di Maria. The Argentine took a first-time shot which was let in by Thibaut Courtois at the near post.

PSG scored another around the 32nd minute and what a goal it was from Di Maria. Idrissa Gueye showed some brilliant ball control on the right side of the midfield before finding Di Maria in a central area. The Argentine took a touch and let it fly from distance, beating Courtois in the process.

Los Blancos weren't doing enough on the ball and Gareth Bale was the only player that threatened to score. In the second half, the match followed a similar pattern of play. The home side had many opportunities to kill the game, but Madrid were barely hanging on.

Di Maria saw another one of his sublime efforts go just over the bar. Around the 78th minute mark, Zinedine Zidane's side had a glorious opportunity to come back into the game as Karim Benzema climbed the highest and saw his headed effort go just wide of the post.

PSG sealed the game in the closing stages, thanks to a lovely goal from Thomas Meunier. It was an incredible run of play from both the PSG fullbacks and Bernat got the assist for it in the end.

All in all, it was a complete performance from the French champions, but Zinedine Zidane was left with much to ponder. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

When you realise that the Champions League isn't as easy as the Europa League pic.twitter.com/Y09qf75blX — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) September 18, 2019

Real Madrid fans right nowpic.twitter.com/lKy5NJTqaC — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 18, 2019

Idrissa Gueye having a stormer against Real Madrid. Great signing by PSG. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) September 18, 2019

Real Madrid should bring Hazard on. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 18, 2019

Zidane in the VAR era pic.twitter.com/fRjlm7NAD3 — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) September 18, 2019

One for the Chelsea fans to like.



Thibaut Courtois hasn't kept a clean sheet for Real Madrid since February. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HZ5OUOSzLF — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) September 18, 2019

Chelsea fans when they see Courtois concede the 80th goal since signing up for Real Madrid

Angel Di Maria#PSGRMA pic.twitter.com/hEVlZ0Lkk2 — Kipenjili 🇰🇪 (@Mutai_Toby) September 18, 2019

Hazard in the CL when he’s not facing Bournemouth and Huddersfield pic.twitter.com/fYSKh65H1H — Martins.🔰 (@martins_Ma7) September 18, 2019

Real Madrid had 0 shots on target vs. PSG.



Concerning. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/KdFwJ25d9x — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 18, 2019

Real Madrid lose 3-0 to a PSG side without Neymar, Mbappe, & Cavani and have a total of ZERO shot on target for 90 minutes. This was as poor of a performance I’ve ever seen from a Real Madrid side. It’s a team without inspiration. A team without ideas. — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) September 18, 2019

Since Ronaldo FC became Real Madrid again they're not very good. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) September 18, 2019