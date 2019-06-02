UEFA Champions League: Why Liverpool winning the trophy is good for the game of football

Liverpool won the 2018-19 edition of the UEFA Champions League

For a club with the most passionate followers on earth, the last 14 years have been difficult to endure. The most successful English club in Europe was neither able to make an impact domestically nor in Europe. However, when a manager who had just taken an equally passionate club in Germany to the peak of its history joined the Merseyside club, the drought which never ought to happen in the first place started showing hopes of pastures.

It was not until into a few seasons into his managerial career at Liverpool that Jurgen Klopp started showing the supporters of the club that the glory of the past could well return in a few years. Last season, the kind of football one expects out of Liverpool came in sync with the kind of attractive football that Jurgen Klopp has found success in the past, and hence, it was at this moment that many felt Liverpool was back to its best.

The result was a Champions League victory, the same trophy which eluded them in the finals last year against a ruthless Real Madrid squad. However, with a 2-0 victory over a highly competitive team like Spurs, Liverpool has just managed to show the world that football is indeed the winner at the end of the day.

To begin with, the all-England showpiece in the final of the UEFA Champions League was in itself a moment to savor for the fans of the game. Not a single penny was invested on new players by Tottenham in the last one year, and yet, their young talented manager Mauricio Pochettino took his team all the way to the finals of a tournament which many big-money spending clubs dream year on year. Against them was a club that relies on the hunger and the ambition in the players more than the skills they possessed. When a club does so, the talent comes out inevitably on almost every occasion.

Liverpool's success in the Champions League this season could well change the approach of may big and small teams alike in the future. While the big teams might realize that money is not all in the game of football, there is a ray of hope for the smaller teams that money is not everything in the beautiful game.

Yes, Liverpool did spend big on VVD and Allison Becker last year, but unlike other big clubs, it was a focused investment which has reaped them rewards almost after a year. On the other hand, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were the players who proved to be the difference at the end of the day and these players were obtained by the club for an amount which is almost negligible in the current transfer market.

Most importantly, Liverpool's style of play on the field is almost the perfect definition of football and hence, this could draw more fans to this game in the future. It may not be easy for Liverpool to emulate their performances at the same consistency in the future but they have definitely rocked the world of football with their might.