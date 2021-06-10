UEFA Euro 2020: Group B prediction, preview, key players and more

With the UEFA Euro 2020 only a few days away, teams across Europe are amping up their preparations in a bid to secure a place in footballing history this summer. With six groups and 24 excellent teams in the group stages, the Euros are set to bear witness to some high-quality matches this year.

Belgium have been a formidable European outfit in recent years and have been placed in Group B at Euro 2020. Roberto Martinez's side will have to compete with Denmark, Finland, and Russia for a place in the knock-outs this summer.

Romelu Lukaku scored the winner for Roberto Martinez's side. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 6, 2021

Belgium and Denmark set to fight for top spot in Group B at Euro 2020

Denmark will also be looking to make a name for themselves at Euro 2020 and have named a powerful squad for the tournament. The Danes could potentially be dark horses this year and will want to give Belgium a run for their money in Group B.

The Belgians remain favourites going into this group but have stuttered against some of their European counterparts in the past. Russia and Finland are also in contention for the knock-outs and have a point to prove in the competition.

Group B, on paper, is one of the more evenly matched groups in the competition and is likely to produce a fair share of interesting battles. Here, we take a look at each team in the group and assess their chances of making it to the round-of-16 at Euro 2020.

Belgium

Belgium have a powerful squad

Belgium are the clear favourites in Group B and also have a shot at the ultimate prize in this edition of the competition. Roberto Martinez has done an excellent job with the Belgium squad in recent years and will want a trophy to reflect his efforts this year.

Romelu Lukaku has been exceptional for Inter Milan this season and is one of Europe's best strikers going into this competition. Eden Hazard, on the other hand, has endured a dismal stint at Real Madrid and will need to rediscover his form this month.

Kevin De Bruyne.



PFA Player of the Year 2019-20 🏆



PFA Player of the Year 2020-21 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6Xkcah6uFi — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 6, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne's injury could hamper Belgium's start to the competition but their 1-0 victory against Croatia in the midfielder's absence will serve as a massive boost to the squad's morale. Belgium's squad depth hands them a massive advantage and should see them at the top of Group B.

Manager: Roberto Martinez

Key Players: Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Youri Tielemans

Predicted finish in Group B: 1st

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi