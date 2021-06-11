UEFA Euro 2020: Group C prediction, preview, key players and more

The UEFA Euro 2020 finally takes centre stage this weekend as some of Europe's biggest teams battle it out for the coveted trophy. The group stages of the tournament are likely to produce some interesting battles and Group C of the competition is no exception.

The Netherlands are undoubtedly the strongest team in their group and have found some form under Frank de Boer going into this competition. The Dutch do have their weaknesses, however, and have flattered to deceive on the international stage in the past.

The Netherlands will have to get the better of Austria in Group C at UEFA Euro 2020

The Netherlands have been in the wilderness on the international stage since the 2014 World Cup and have a massive point to prove going into this competition. The Dutch are the most formidable team in their group but will not find it easy to swat their opponents aside.

Austria are a strong team on their day and have plenty of experience and talent in their ranks. Ukraine are also capable of an upset but will have to go the extra mile to stand a chance in this competition.

North Macedonia have made massive strides in European football in recent months and will want to pull off a few upsets over the next few weeks. With Austria and the Netherlands in their group, however, the Macedonians' path to the knock-outs is riddled with obstacles.

In this article, we take a look at each team in Group C and assess their chances of making it to the round-of-16 at Euro 2020.

Netherlands

The Netherlands have a point to prove

The Netherlands have shockingly failed to win a game at the Euros in 13 years and cannot afford another debacle in this tournament. The Dutch crashed out of the group stage in 2012 and failed to qualify for the tournament in 2016.

With Ronald Koeman stepping down to take charge of Barcelona, the Netherlands' plans were derailed last year as Frank de Boer endured an uninspiring start to his stint with the national team. The Oranje have since improved under the Dutch legend but rely heavily on a core group of talented players to do their bidding.

Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong are the two best players in the Netherlands squad and will have to be at their absolute best to give the Dutch a bonafide chance in this tournament. The Netherlands have a well-balanced squad and should be able to qualify for the knock-outs this summer.

Manager: Frank de Boer

Key Players: Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jasper Cillessen

Predicted finish in Group C: 1st

