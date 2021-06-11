UEFA Euro 2020: Group F prediction, preview, key players and more

Every international tournament worth its salt is incomplete without a Group of Death and Euro 2020 is no exception. While other groups in the tournament are likely to bear witness to some interesting clashes, none can come close to the potential blockbuster that is Group F.

France, Germany, and Portugal are three of the biggest teams in Europe at the moment and will stake their claims to silverware this summer. The continental giants will have to overcome their first hurdle by securing qualification, however, and topping Group F will be no mean feat.

France vs. Portugal.



The Euro 2016 finalists meet again in Group F

France, Germany, and Portugal lock horns in Group F at Euro 2020

Group F of Euro 2020 will likely feature some of the best matches in the group stages of this competition. France and Portugal, in particular, have some of the most lethal attacking players in Europe at the moment and will be intent on scything through their opponents this month.

The group will also bear witness to some of the biggest names in European football with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Bruno Fernandes, and Thomas Muller battling it out on the pitch. The Euros have always featured interesting and competitive groups but this year's Group F is arguably the pick of the lot.

France and Portugal are two of the frontrunners going into the competition and have forged excellent squads over the past two years. Portugal pulled off a sensational victory against Les Bleus in the Euro 2016 final and will look forward to their game against Didier Deschamps' side at Euro 2020.

Eder has scored only one goal for Portugal in a competitive game, the winning goal in the Euro 2016 final against France.



The hero of the final.

Joachim Low's new-look Germany are also a part of Group D and will look to prove their mettle at the Euros. Germany have overcome a difficult transitional period in recent years and will now be intent on stamping their authority on this competition.

Hungary are the dark horses of the group at the moment and have their work cut out for them in the coming weeks. In this article, we take a look at each team in Group F of the competition and assess their chances of qualifying for the knock-outs this summer.

France

France are the favourites at Euro 2020

France have one of the strongest squads going into Euro 2020 and have bundles of talent in their ranks. Didier Deschamps has assembled an incredibly well-balanced squad in recent months and will have to make the best use of the players in his squad to guide Les Bleus to glory.

Karim Benzema had an injury scare against Bulgaria last week but should be available before the start of the tournament. France have no reason to worry, however, with the likes of Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, and Kylian Mbappe firing on all cylinders at the moment.

France also have an impressive midfield unit with Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante pulling the strings. Deschamps also has a strong bench with a number of impact players and will be disappointed if his side fails to top the group.

Manager: Didier Deschamps

Key Players: Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante

Predicted finish in Group F: 1st

