Euro 2020 Qualifiers: 4 reasons why Tammy Abraham should start for England

Should Chelsea hotshot Tammy Abraham start in England's upcoming fixtures?

One of the biggest success stories of the 2019/20 season so far has been Chelsea’s young striker Tammy Abraham. The London-born hitman has been on fire from the off in the Premier League, and he’s currently second in the leaderboard when it comes to the race for the Golden Boot, with 10 goals scored in just 11 starts.

It comes as no surprise that Abraham’s tremendous form has been recognised by England boss Gareth Southgate, and the 22-year-old has been named in the Three Lions’ squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo after making his competitive debut from the substitutes’ bench last month against the Czech Republic.

England have one of the most potent attacks in all of international football right now – 26 goals across their 6 qualifiers prior to this week’s games says all you need to know – but is there a case to be made that Abraham should start at least one of the upcoming fixtures? I’d say there is.

Here are 4 reasons why Tammy Abraham should start for England against Montenegro or Kosovo.

#1 Reward for his fantastic form

Abraham has scored 10 Premier League goals in just 11 starts

Of all the recent England managers, Gareth Southgate has prided himself more than any of the others on rewarding good club form, regardless of the size or stature of the club that a player might represent and the player’s age and experience. Sure, he’s largely loyal to players who have performed well for him in the past, but we’ve also seen him look outside the box on plenty of occasions in the past.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings, for instance, was rewarded with his first England cap last month after an excellent start for his club despite being nowhere near the international scene in the past, and Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi was called up with only a handful of senior games to his name thanks to his stellar performances in those matches.

And right now, if Southgate wants to reward form, then surely Abraham has to start at least one of these upcoming fixtures. Outside of Jamie Vardy – who has retired from international football – no English player has scored more goals than Abraham’s 11 in all competitions this season, and what’s more, the Chelsea hitman also has 3 assists to his name, proving that he’s an excellent team player too.

Not picking the top English goalscorer in the Premier League simply seems ridiculous, and surely that’s reason enough for Abraham to start against Montenegro or Kosovo.

