UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Three players who deserved a call-up to the England side

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 66 // 31 Aug 2019, 00:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gareth Southgate.

Gareth Southgate, on Thursday, announced the 25-man squad for the Three Lions upcoming Euro 2020 Qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo. The England manager had once again opted to go for youth in place of many of the impressive performers in the league.

Mason Mount, James Maddison, Tyrone Mings and Aaron Wan-Bissaka received a much-deserved call-up to the national side while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was called up for the first time since 2018.

Like every international call-up, there remains a bunch of players who deserved their name on the squad list but who were unluckily axed from the list due to varied reasons. Here let's take a look at three players who deserved to be on the list.

#3 Ashley Barnes

Ashley Barnes.

A clinical striker who needs no introduction, Ashley Barnes has been one of the most consistent performers for the Clarets in the past three seasons. The striker played a crucial role the season before when Burnley qualified for the Europa League qualifiers. He was one of the few bright spots for them last season, scoring 12 goals and making 2 assists, as Sean Dyche's men stayed clear of the relegation zone.

The 29-year-old from Bath had once again started the Premier League in top form with four goals from the opening three matches (a brace against Southampton followed by a goal each against Arsenal and Wolves). Barnes has now scored a goal in his last four Premier League including their final-day defeat against Arsenal last season.

Although there is a tendency for Southgate to call upon younger talents, the absence of an able backup to key striker Harry Kane poses a big problem for the Three Lions. Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and the rest provide a very different approach to Southgate with all of them relying more on their pace rather than on the physical dominance and presence that the Spurs man provide.

It would have been interesting to see how Barnes played up top with a much more talented midfield than the one at Burnley.

Marcus Rashford.

1 / 2 NEXT