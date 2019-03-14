×
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Arsenal can turn the tables against Rennes

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19   //    14 Mar 2019, 20:22 IST

It is certainly going to be goals galore at the Emirates tonight!
It is certainly going to be goals galore at the Emirates tonight!

Arsenal have been on a rollercoaster ride this season and it appears that Unai Emery's first season in charge of the Gunners could not get any better. He has shown massive improvement since the first day he was in charge and now seems to know the squad pretty well.

Losing to BATE Borisov, West Ham, Rennes but winning against Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham is probably the most Arsenal thing ever. They have shown lapses of concentration in several situations but they are a different team at home, and now, the Gunners have a huge task to complete at the Emirates.

Arsenal suffered a horrific away defeat this season, losing 3-1 against Rennes in the Roazhon Park in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Europa League, despite scoring the opener. A 41st-minute red card to Sokratis killed the game for Arsenal, and they were lucky to not concede more. However, the fact that Arsenal are on an eight-game winning streak at home must keep Rennes on their toes. A two-goal deficit can easily be overturned by Arsenal if they are at their best tonight. They have been at their best at home this season, scoring dozens in every other game at the Emirates

Here is a look at three reasons why Arsenal can beat Rennes.

#3 Insane attacking prowess

Aubameyang and Lacazette served by Ozil as a number 10 is the worst nightmare ever for any goalkeeper
Aubameyang and Lacazette served by Ozil as a number 10 is the worst nightmare ever for any goalkeeper

If there is anything Arsenal are second to none, it is outscoring their opponents. The lethal duo of Aubameyang and Lacazette have run riots in the Premier League for Arsenal, as they share a total of 30 goals and 11 assists between them, more than 60% of Arsenal's goals.

Alexandre Lacazette got himself a straight red card against BATE Borisov, ruling him out for the second leg of the round of 32 and both the legs against Rennes. After Arsenal's appeal, UEFA has given the green light to include Lacazette in the squad against Rennes for the second leg. This s a huge boost for Arsenal and an equally worrisome factor for Rennes. They only had to prepare for Aubameyang earlier but now they have to protect a two-goal lead against the best duo in all of England, which certainly will not be an easy job.

Last weekend, we saw Unai Emery ending Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's unbeaten run in the Premier League by defeating the Red Devils 2-0 and keeping a clean sheet against a team who have not gone a game without scoring a goal in away games under Ole. This tells us Arsenal have enough confidence to take on Rennes at home.

The Gunners will heavily be reliant on Aubameyang and Lacazette for goals tonight. If they get going, Rennes are certain to go home with a loss.

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
A huge football enthusiast, and a die-hard Gooner. And a passionate writer as well.
