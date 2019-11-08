UEFA Europa League 2019-20, Manchester United 3-0 Partizan Belgrade: 5 Men who were brilliant for the Red Devils

Manchester United v Partizan: Group L - UEFA Europa League

By the time Manchester United welcomed Partizan Belgrade to Old Trafford on Thursday night, AZ Alkmaar had already laid down a marker for the evening. The Dutch side had demolished Astana 5-0 at the Astana Arena and had reached the top of Group L.

The onus was on United to reclaim the top position and secure the win that would guarantee them qualification into the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Despite being unbeaten in the Europa League, the Red Devils were arriving into the game on the back of a disappointing 0-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth. Solskjaer knew that the game was a chance to prove that the weekend’s defeat was a minor glitch and he named his team accordingly.

Manchester United Starting XI: Sergio Romero; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young; Fred, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood.

United dominated the play right from the start of the game and went ahead when Mason Greenwood scored in the 21st minute. The home team then doubled the lead through Anthony Martial in the 33rd minute and went into the break with a 2-0 lead. Four minutes into the start of the second half, Marcus Rashford scored United’s third of the night and from there on, it was a walk in the park for the home side, who won the game 3-0.

While the whole team impressed with their performance on the night, Solskjaer will be extra pleased with these five men, who were brilliant for United.

#5 Ashley Young

Manchester United v Partizan: Group L - UEFA Europa League

The Englishman had a day to forget against Bournemouth, as United succumbed to a 1-0 defeat. As the United Skipper, Ashley Young clearly wanted to make amends against Partizan Belgrade and gave a stellar account of himself at Old Trafford. He was committed to United’s attacking play, running forward at every opportunity and linked up well with Marcus Rashford in the final third.

Despite his adventure, the Englishman carried out his defensive responsibilities admirably. He rarely allowed the Partizan Belgrade attackers to get past him and ensured that United secured another clean sheet on the night.

Young’s eagerness on the left side of the field finally bore fruit when he picked up an assist in the second half, setting up Rashford to score. The Englishman’s secured display at left-back also helped the home team become the only side not to concede a goal in the Europa League this term so far.

