UEFA Europa League 2019-20 round of 32 draw announced
The Round of 32 draw of the 2019-20 edition of the UEFA Europa League was held in a ceremony at UEFA's HQ in Switzerland, and teams discovered their fates for the knockout stages. As per the rules of the competition, seeded teams will only be pitted against unseeded teams, and vice versa. Aside from that, sides from the same federation or the same group cannot face each other.
Unseeded teams will play the first leg at home and the first leg fixtures are set to played on the 20th of February, with the second legs on the 27th of the month.
Competition debutants Wolverhampton Wanderers made it through to the knockout stages for the first time in their history and were drawn against Spanish side RCD Espanyol. All 3 English sides made it through from the group stages, as Manchester United and Arsenal were drawn against Club Brugge and Olympiakos respectively.
Full UEFA Europa League round of 32 draw
Wolverhampton Wanderers v RCD Espanyol
Sporting Club de Portugal v Istanbul Basaksehir
Getafe CF v AFC Ajax
Bayer Leverkusen v FC Porto
FC Copenhagen v Celtic FC
APOEL FC v FC Basel
CFR 1907 Cluj v Sevilla FC
Olympiakos FC v Arsenal FC
AZ Alkmaar v LASK
Club Brugge v Manchester United
PFC Ludogorets v Inter Milan
Eintracht Frankfurt v Red Bull Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk v SL Benfica
VfL Wolfsburg v Malmo FF
AS Roma v KAA Gent
Rangers FC v SC Braga