UEFA Europa League 2019-20 round of 32 draw announced

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 18:24 IST SHARE

Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final

The Round of 32 draw of the 2019-20 edition of the UEFA Europa League was held in a ceremony at UEFA's HQ in Switzerland, and teams discovered their fates for the knockout stages. As per the rules of the competition, seeded teams will only be pitted against unseeded teams, and vice versa. Aside from that, sides from the same federation or the same group cannot face each other.

Unseeded teams will play the first leg at home and the first leg fixtures are set to played on the 20th of February, with the second legs on the 27th of the month.

Competition debutants Wolverhampton Wanderers made it through to the knockout stages for the first time in their history and were drawn against Spanish side RCD Espanyol. All 3 English sides made it through from the group stages, as Manchester United and Arsenal were drawn against Club Brugge and Olympiakos respectively.

The Europa League round of 32 draw has been completed - what is the tie of the round? 🤔 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 16, 2019

Full UEFA Europa League round of 32 draw

Wolverhampton Wanderers v RCD Espanyol

Sporting Club de Portugal v Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe CF v AFC Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen v FC Porto

FC Copenhagen v Celtic FC

APOEL FC v FC Basel

CFR 1907 Cluj v Sevilla FC

Olympiakos FC v Arsenal FC

AZ Alkmaar v LASK

Club Brugge v Manchester United

PFC Ludogorets v Inter Milan

Eintracht Frankfurt v Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk v SL Benfica

VfL Wolfsburg v Malmo FF

AS Roma v KAA Gent

Rangers FC v SC Braga