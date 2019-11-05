Europa League 2019/20: Matchday 4 Preview

Anthony Martial did the business for Manchester United in Matchday 3

The group stages of the 2019/20 Europa League have reached the halfway mark and certain patterns have begun to emerge.

The fallen giants; Manchester United and Arsenal, amongst others have had a few minor bumps but are more than ready to secure qualification to the next stage.

Meanwhile, clubs like Sevilla, PSV and FC Porto have had ups-and-downs, and qualification for some of them is still rather uncertain.

Some unfancied sides have struggled badly under the bright lights of Europe’s second-tier competition. However, others like Gent and Ludogorets have given themselves realistic chances of qualifying for the next round.

Review of Matchday 3

The goals flowed and the excitement was intense in Matchday 3 of the Europa League.

Group A saw Sevilla thrash Dudelange 3-0 in Spain while Qarabag and APOEL played out a 2-2 draw.

Group B’s action was thrilling. Dynamo Kyiv were held to a 1-1 draw at home by FC Copenhagen while Malmo beat Lugano 2-1.

It went the way of the away teams in Group C as Getafe lost 0-1 at home to FC Basel while Krasnodar beat hosts, Trabzonspor 2-0 in Turkey.

PSV Eindhoven were rather surprisingly held to a goalless draw by LASK Linz in Group D. Sporting kept up their impressive home form with a 1-0 win over Rosenborg

In Group E, Celtic topped Lazio 2-1 in Glasgow while CFR Cluj shocked Rennes 1-0 in France.

Celtic FC v Lazio was one of the quality ties on Matchday 3

As for Group F, Arsenal left it late but managed to secure a 3-2 win over Vitoria SC thanks to 2 Nicolas Pepe freekicks. Eintracht Frankfurt also triumphed, securing a 2-1 win over Standard Liege.

Group G featured a couple of intense games as Young Boys beat Feyenoord 2-0 and Glasgow Rangers eked out a 1-1 draw with FC Porto.

It was another away day party in Group H. Espanyol got a precious 1-0 win at Ludogorets while Ferencvaros triumphed over CSKA Moscow by the same scoreline.

Just like on Matchday 2, it was all draws in Group I. The match between St. Etienne and Oleksandryia ended 1-1 while that between Gent and Wolfsburg ended in a 2-2 draw.

AS Roma and Borussia Monchengladbach fought out a 1-1 draw in Group J. Istanbul Basaksehir got a precious 1-0 win over Wolfsberg.

It was identical 1-2 away victories for two teams in Group K. Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Slovan Bratislava while Beskitas were shocked by SC Braga.

AZ Alkmaar were the big winners of Matchday 3 with a 6-0 thrashing of Astana in Group L. Manchester United beat Partizan Belgrade 1-0 thanks to an Anthony Martial penalty.

Pepe was in inspired form on Matchday 3

Games and Predictions for Matchday 4

APOEL vs Qarabag (Over 1.5 Goals)

Dudelange vs Sevilla (G/G)

FC Copenhagen vs Dynamo Kyiv (1X)

Lugano vs Malmo (1)

Basel vs Getafe (1X)

Krasnodar vs Trabzonspor (1)

LASK Linz vs PSV Eindhoven (X2)

Rosenborg vs Sporting Lisbon (X2)

CFR Cluj vs Rennes (Over 1.5 Goals)

Lazio vs Celtic (G/G)

Standard Liege vs Eintracht Frankfurt (G/G)

Vitoria SC vs Arsenal (G/G)

Rangers vs FC Porto (Over 1.5 Goals)

Feyenoord vs Young Boys (G/G)

Espanyol vs Ludogorets (1)

Fenecvaros vs CSKA Moscow (Over 1.5 Goals)

Wolfsburg vs Gent (G/G)

Oleksandryia vs St-Etienne (Over 1.5 Goals)

Borussia Monchengladbach vs AS Roma (Over 2.5 Goals)

Wolfsberg vs Istanbul Basaksehir (Over 1.5 Goals)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Slovan Bratislava (1)

SC Braga vs Besiktas (G/G)

Manchester United vs Partizan Belgrade (1)

Astana vs AZ Alkmaar (Over 1.5 Goals)