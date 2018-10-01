UEFA: Manchester United vs Valencia, Preview and predicted lineups

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group stages, Game week 2

Venue: The Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester

Date and Time: 3 October 2018, 1.30 am IST

All eyes will be on the frenchman after a video footage of a spat between Mourinho emerged in social media

All eyes will be on Old Trafford this Tuesday as 3-time Champions League winners Manchester United take on Spanish side Valencia FC. The Reds defeated the Swiss side Young Boys whereas Valencia lost to Italian champions Juventus last game week. The match will start at 1.30 am IST.

Manchester United are yet to win a match at home after beating Leicester City 2-1 in the opening fixture of the English Premier League. The pressure is upon the manager Jose Mourinho who is criticized by the fans as well as former players.

After leaving the former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez out of the matchday squad against West Ham last Saturday due to poor performance, Mourinho will be looking for a savior for the Red Devils.

Valencia FC lost to a 10-man Juventus in the opening match despite Cristiano Ronaldo being sent off for the Italian Champions. They sit 14th on the LaLiga table with only one win from seven games played. It will be a great opportunity for them to improve their record at Old Trafford against a team which is low on confidence.

Team News

Manchester United

Manager: Jose Mourinho

Apart from the injured Marcos Rojo, there are no long-term absentees for the Red Devils. Victor Lindeloff picked up an injury against West Ham last weekend and is most likely not to be risked on Tuesday.

Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rashford, who started on the bench against West Ham may start against Valencia. It seems that Alexis Sanchez will only start from the bench as the gaffer is not impressed with the Chilean's recent performances.

Lukaku and Lingard will partner Rashford at the front. Summer signing Fred will start alongside Pogba and Matic at the midfield. Luke Shaw, Smalling, Bailly and Valencia will form the back four in front of David De Gea.

Probable XI :

David De Gea

Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia

Paul Pogba, Fred, Nemanja Matic

Marcos Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard

Valencia FC

Valencia squad to face Manchester United

Manager: Marcelino Garcia

Valencia won the last match against Real Sociedad on Saturday and will most likely keep the same starting lineup for the trip to Manchester. The on-loan Chelsea striker Mitchy Batshuayi and in-form Atletico man Kevin Gameiro are expected to lead the line.

Defensive midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who returns after an injury is a big boost to Valencia. Cheryshev, Soler and Parejo will form the four-man midfield along with him. Although Vezo faces a competition at right-back from Piccini, he is most likely to keep his spot.

Probable XI

Neto

Jose Gaya, Jeison Murillo, Gabriel Paulista, Ruben Vezo

Denis Cheryshev, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Daniel Parejo, Carlos Soler

Kevin Gameiro, Mitchy Batshuai

Verdict

It will be a do-or-die game for Jose Mourinho as the result may decide his future at the club. The Portuguese have openly criticized his captain Paul Pogba for not stepping up his game and it will be a great opportunity for the World Cup winner to prove his worth.

Meanwhile, Valencia will try to win this game at every cost to stay alive in the group after losing the first game.

Prediction

Manchester United 1-0 Valencia