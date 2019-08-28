UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2019: Analysing the top three nominees ahead of the ceremony

Ronaldo holds the record for most wins for the award

UEFA is set to name their Men's Player of the Year on Thursday with regulars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set to battle it out against Virgil van Dijk for the award.

The award will be presented during the Champions League group stage draw in Monaco to the player who is believed to have been the best performer in the previous year, both domestically and internationally, among the UEFA member clubs.

The winner has been chosen by representative journalists from each of UEFA's 54 member nations selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group as well as 80 coaches who have managed European clubs in the previous campaign.

The voters chose their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second receiving three points and the third player earning one point.

In this article, we analyse the three nominees' chances at winning the award based on their performances in the past year:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal)

Juventus v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

Ronaldo, who has won the award a record three times since its inception in 2011, is the unlikeliest nominee to be named Europe's best player this time around.

By his lofty standards, the Portuguese talisman was unable to reach his previous heights during his debut season with Juventus, although he did manage to register an impressive 28 goals and 10 assists, for the Serie A giants.

The 34-year-old may have helped the Old Lady to a routine Scudetto but he failed to inspire the side to Champions League glory, a prize that has eluded the club for decades.

The Italian titans brought Ronaldo to Turin last summer in the hopes of ending their European trophy drought but the former Real Madrid forward could not guide them beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or's most notable contribution on the European stage was his phenomenal hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 fixture that helped his side overturn a two-goal deficit and make their way to the next stage.

Ronaldo, however, made up for his shortcomings for Juventus with an international title, having led Portugal to the inaugural UEFA Nations League title this summer. He played an integral role in the semi-finals of the competition as he netted yet another hat-trick to fire his national team to the finals.

While Ronaldo remains a perennial contender for individual awards in football, it does not look like he'll be winning a record fourth UEFA award this year.

