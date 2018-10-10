UEFA Nations League 2018/19: 5 players to watch out for

Spain v Croatia - UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League, which began last month as a replacement for the usual International break for the countries under UEFA, will be back on this Thursday. However, the league had been criticised heavily, as Liverpool head coach, Jurgen Klopp, said : "The boys, unfortunately, go away again now and have to play Nations League games - the most senseless competition in the world of football."

After weeks of playing in their respective club leagues, the players will be back on the Nations League which features a total of 55 nations in four different groups.

Some of the European football giants to clash in the Nations League are England against Spain, France with Germany, and Poland against Italy.

We take a look at the top five players to watch out for this round of the Nations League matches.

1. Eden Hazard - Belgium

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard was quite brilliant for Chelsea in the last few weeks in the Premier League. He scored a wonder goal against Liverpool which led to the exit of the Merseyside club in the third round of the Carabao Cup. He then went on to score on their Premier League game against the Reds and is currently sitting at the top of the table of the goal scorers with seven goals.

He also has an impressive record with his country as he played a total of 94 games and scored a total of 27 goals in all competitions. Thus with his current state and form, Belgium will rely on him as they are up against Switzerland.

