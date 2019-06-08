UEFA Nations League Final : 3 Reasons why Portugal are favorites to win the tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo will be a key man in the final

On Sunday night, fans will see an exciting clash between Portugal and Netherlands in the final of UEFA Nations League at Estadio do Dragao. Both sides will have a point to prove in this vital clash. After missing out on Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018, Netherlands will try to revamp their lost glory by winning the Nations League.

Portugal, on the other hand, will look forward to continuing their dominance in the European circuit after winning Euro 2016. Both the teams previously faced off in an international friendly, where the Dutch triumphed over the Portuguese 3-0.

The tie will not only be a match about winning the competition but also a stage for certain players to prove their might. The first amongst them will be about between Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk. The special spotlight will also be there for the midfield battle were Bernardo Silva and Frenkie de Jong will battle it out. Mathijs de Ligt will be eager not to repeat the mistake which handed England a penalty in the semi-final. Let us take a look at 3 reasons why Portugal are favorites to win the UEFA Nations League.

#3 Home support

Portugal will get massive hime support

Portugal beat Italy and Poland to emerge top of Group 3 and progressed into the semi-final. In the semi-final, they cruised past Switzerland in front of the fans. On Sunday, the final will once again be played with huge home support. Cristiano Ronaldo's hat trick helped his side secure a place in the final and home fans would surely be excited for the upcoming match. They will probably be cheering their hearts out in the support of their favorite team and the Dutch side, with a young squad, are certain enough to feel the pressure.

No matter how much talent and tactics both the teams posses, at the end of the day, it is always a matter of nerves in any final, especially when it is played at the home ground of one of the two finalists. Throughout the ninety minutes, Portugal will be having a twelfth man in the game, i.e. the huge number of supporters in a stadium with a capacity of 50,000 odd.

