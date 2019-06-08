×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Nations League Final : 3 Reasons why Portugal are favorites to win the tournament

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.56K   //    08 Jun 2019, 10:54 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo will be a key man in the final
Cristiano Ronaldo will be a key man in the final

On Sunday night, fans will see an exciting clash between Portugal and Netherlands in the final of UEFA Nations League at Estadio do Dragao. Both sides will have a point to prove in this vital clash. After missing out on Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018, Netherlands will try to revamp their lost glory by winning the Nations League.

Portugal, on the other hand, will look forward to continuing their dominance in the European circuit after winning Euro 2016. Both the teams previously faced off in an international friendly, where the Dutch triumphed over the Portuguese 3-0.

The tie will not only be a match about winning the competition but also a stage for certain players to prove their might. The first amongst them will be about between Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk. The special spotlight will also be there for the midfield battle were Bernardo Silva and Frenkie de Jong will battle it out. Mathijs de Ligt will be eager not to repeat the mistake which handed England a penalty in the semi-final. Let us take a look at 3 reasons why Portugal are favorites to win the UEFA Nations League.

#3 Home support

Portugal will get massive hime support
Portugal will get massive hime support

Portugal beat Italy and Poland to emerge top of Group 3 and progressed into the semi-final. In the semi-final, they cruised past Switzerland in front of the fans. On Sunday, the final will once again be played with huge home support. Cristiano Ronaldo's hat trick helped his side secure a place in the final and home fans would surely be excited for the upcoming match. They will probably be cheering their hearts out in the support of their favorite team and the Dutch side, with a young squad, are certain enough to feel the pressure. 

No matter how much talent and tactics both the teams posses, at the end of the day, it is always a matter of nerves in any final, especially when it is played at the home ground of one of the two finalists. Throughout the ninety minutes, Portugal will be having a twelfth man in the game, i.e. the huge number of supporters in a stadium with a capacity of 50,000 odd.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Netherlands Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Bernardo Silva
Advertisement
2018/19 UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Netherlands Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League News: Virgil van Dijk talks about the prospect of facing Cristiano Ronaldo in the final
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: "If there is someone who can beat Van Dijk, it is Cristiano," says Jose Fonte
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: 3 things that need to happen for the Portuguese star to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus talisman backed to dribble past Virgil van Dijk if they meet in Nations League final
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Ajax post a cheeky video of Juventus ace in a message to the Netherlands coach
RELATED STORY
Portugal 3-1 Switzerland: 5 Hits and flops | UEFA Nations League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 3 reasons why England lost to the Netherlands
RELATED STORY
Portugal v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League Portugal Lineup, Suspension List and more
RELATED STORY
Netherlands 3-1 England: 3 reasons why the Dutch progressed to the finals | UEFA Nations League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us