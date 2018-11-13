UEFA Nations League: 5 games worth watching

UEFA Nations League: France vs the Netherlands

As we move into another international break after the festivities at the club level, the UEFA Nations League will move into its next round of matches. In the previous round of fixtures, we witnessed some amazing results. The young and resurgent Dutch side thrashed Germany by a three-goal margin. Gareth Southgate's England outplayed Luis Enrique's Spain in the first half of their match but were made to sweat before getting the win. Spain suffered their first defeat under Luis Enrique.

Not only the results, but the matches have also shed some light on the performance of players. Jasper Cillessen was amazing in the game against Germany. Although he is a bench player at Barcelona, the 29-year-old has shown the quality to start at a big club. Matthijs De Ligt displayed the qualities of a world-class centre-back, thus making him a hot prospect for the next transfer window.

Let us hope that this set of games offers us some amazing action. With that being said, here are five matches that are worth your time.

#5 England vs Croatia

Mandzukic broke English hearts at Russia

Date and Venue: Wembley Stadium, 18th November 2018, 1:15 AM IST

The Three Lions are facing the World Cup finalist for the third time in 4 months. The first meeting was the more important one. The World Cup Semifinals at Russia. It was Kieran Trippier who was all smiles early into the game but turned inconsolable when he was helped out of the pitch. Eventually, Croatia went into the finals and England lost to Belgium in the 3rd place playoff.

The second meeting, that is the recent one, was played behind closed doors at Rijeka, Croatia. It was a weird and eerie game with no one at the stands. The stadium announcer was announcing the lineups loudly. Who was there to listen? Usually, you couldn't hear your own voice at the stadium due to the noise. But this time, it was a ghostly silence at the stadium. It is just chilling to imagine that. Every instruction that the manager shouts is audible, every pass of the ball of audible. England hit the post twice in the 0-0 draw.

This meeting, however, will be far more entertaining and more sort of a normal football game. It will be played at the Wembley Stadium before 60,000 supporters who can shriek at the top of their voices. It will be an entertaining affair given the previous game that England played against Spain. It will be the slow defense of Vida and Lovren against the rampant pace of Sterling and Rashford.

It is the last good chance for Luka Modric to prove that he has the quality to be a Ballon D Or winner. Although he is leading the votes, he has not justified through its performances.

It will be good to watch, end to end action, much like the World Cup game. Save the date for this one.

