UEFA Nations League: A good idea?

The UEFA Nations League is an innovation designed to make international friendlies more interesting.

It provides another route to the European Championships, in addition to the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The footballing authorities, in part due to greater transparency in global media, have come under much criticism, moral scorn, and scrutiny. Corruption has been found or at least been alleged, towards many of the administrative bodies – FIFA, UEFA, CAF, CONCACAF, etc. all have faced accusations.

But is this new format a partial road to redemption? And can UEFA at least receive credit for realising new realities, and changing accordingly?

It’s possible.

Compared to 30 years ago, friendlies have lessened in flavour and appeal. Back then, there was far less ability to see top-level players, and it was an occasional glimpse to see top players from around the world.

As of now, we see top players in our club sides and can see them on TV on various networks. Thus, the appeal is lesser. So if the UEFA Nations League can correct this, all the better.

Friendlies have also become less important, possibly, due to the growth of the Champions League. Yes, the old European Cup featured the best of European and world talent. Though the modern Champions League also brings this to a higher level.

And with coverage of leagues from around the world, available on TV at any time, it's natural to see that friendlies have diminished in importance.

If this competition can enhance the standard of international football, and provide smaller countries with more chance to compete at the top level, then maybe this can be a positive thing. I will present some reasons why this new format could work, and why it's good to give it a chance and an opportunity to embed itself.

Less Friendlies

International friendlies have become less interesting of late.

Let's say France play Argentina in a friendly match.

Seeing Messi, Otamendi, Aguero, Mbappe, Griezmann, Varane, etc. is very appealing.

But if one sees La Liga often, then one can see Griezmann, Varane, and Messi regularly. If one sees Ligue 1 a lot, then Mbappe would feature. Seeing the English Premier League would give great opportunities to see Aguero and Otamendi.

So then, whilst France and Argentina are two of several top teams in global football, merely seeing Messi or Mbappe mean little.

Note the presence of the Champions League, and Barca and PSG are usual favourites to win it. Real Madrid are evident record holders in the competition, whilst Man City, Atletico Madrid, etc are regular competitors.

So again, friendlies have become less exciting than they were a few decades ago.

The Nations League thus lessens the impact of "dead" friendlies and makes international matches more appealing.

Incentive for better and lesser countries

UEFA Nations League format

The participants of Group A can feature in the Nations League play-off, together with the winners of the lower groups.

The winners of the Nations League can win a title at the end, though this also can provide a second chance to compete in the expanded Euro 2020.

Most of the big countries tend to qualify, more often than not. France, Spain, Italy, Germany, England, the Netherlands, Portugal, etc. generally hold little issues in qualification. Switzerland is another mainstay, as are Croatia, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, etc.

But the Netherlands hasn't been strong of late. It didn't qualify for the Russia World Cup, and bar Depay, there aren't many other top-level players. Italy is the same, and England didn't qualify in 2008.

Even so-called lesser countries have qualified of late. Wales and Northern Ireland did in 2016. Greece won the tournament in 2004. So this can be a good thing, especially since Wales - led by Bale amongst others - reached the semi-finals.

It can provide a good incentive then, to get to the finals.

A trophy up for grabs

It's not as prestigious as this - but it's still a trophy...

The trophy itself may not be very prestigious.

But few teams have won the Euros.

To date, only the following have:

Germany

Italy

France

Denmark

Netherlands

Greece

Portugal

Spain

USSR (pre-1991)

Czech Republic (as Czechoslovakia)

And fewer countries from Europe have ever won the World Cup:

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

England

The current World champions are from Europe, of course. So if it can provide success to other countries, this is a positive thing.

UEFA's effort to come back from difficult times

Playing legend and former UEFA head Michel Platini had been indicted for corruption

French football legend Michel Platini has been one of several high profile figures who have been suspended due to corruption allegations.

This has naturally been a black mark on UEFA's operations and image, and on footballing authorities generally.

But the Nations League, if it brings qualification to both established and newer questions, could bring more positive PR to the body.

The corruption points alone won't be erased by the Nations League's existence. But it can help re-engage the masses with the institution.

Tinpot trophy?

It may not have the same prestige as the World Cup or UEFA's own European Championships. It's unfair to suggest it would, in fairness, considering its novelty.

But then it adds something new to the existing calendar and is a responsive measure to the international footballing climate. UEFA and other bodies have in some cases been deemed out of touch - this proves the doubters wrong, in some cases.

However, it could be an opportunity just to make money. As friendlies have less selling scope - as they are not competitive fixtures - the Nations League can boost TV revenues for networks and countries involved. Moreover, the next Nations League could well have a sponsor. The Euros and World Cup have several official sponsors, so the Nations League may be next. It may be cynical to ponder, but we all know that football is money-driven.

This said, it could be a positive step forward and not something to be scoffed at.

Let's see how it unfolds.

This Group A result certainly made a splash.