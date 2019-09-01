UEFA Player of the Year: Rio Ferdinand claims Virgil van Dijk does not deserve award over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, despite being the best centre-back in the world at the moment, did not deserve to win the UEFA Player of the Year award over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn't know...

Van Dijk was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year in Monaco on Thursday, seeing off competition from award regulars, Messi and Ronaldo.

The Netherlands international was recognised for his influence in Liverpool's Champions League campaign which saw the club lift the European Cup for the sixth time.

The imperious defender himself kept five clean sheets in 12 appearances while scoring two goals and providing two assists in the competition.

The 28-year-old also played a pivotal role in Liverpool's race for the Premier League title, helping their defence evolve into the best in the English top-flight. The Reds ultimately finished a single point behind winners, Manchester City.

Van Dijk beat Messi, who enjoyed a spectacular individual season with 51 goals and a league title to his name, and Ronaldo, who helped the Bianconeri to the Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italiana while scoring 28 goals in all competitions.

The heart of the matter

Ferdinand believes Van Dijk is not on the same level as Ronaldo and Messi and has claimed that he does not deserve the UEFA Player of the Year over the talismanic duo.

Speaking on BT Sport, he said,

"There is no doubt in my mind that Virgil van Dijk is the best defender on the planet today.

"But when a man scores 50 goals in a season like Messi did, or Cristiano won three trophies this season, the effect he's had on a new championship and at national level as well, you can't look beyond that.

"People say, 'ah it's a bit boring that those two are still winning' but they're putting up numbers that have never been seen before, for 12, 15 years.

"I'm a centre half and I'm delighted that he's won it, I think he's a worthy winner, but when you've got a man scoring 50 you can't do that.

"They're the best. Messi and Ronaldo have been penalised for the standards they've set it's become boring for some people."

What's next?

Van Dijk is heavily tipped to sweep all individual awards this year and is believed to be on his way to secure his maiden Ballon d'Or at the end of the year.