UEFA Super Cup 2018: Atletico Madrid predicted XI

Varun Nair

Can Diego Simeone and his men finally beat their rivals Real Madrid in a European Final?

Atletico Madrid yet again faces their city rivals, Real Madrid, in the final of a UEFA competition as they face off against each other for the 10th time in a European fixture on the 15th of August at the A Le Coq Arena, also known as the Lillekula Stadium, in Estonia.

Atletico Madrid will be vying for their third UEFA Super Cup in their third appearance after having a 100 percent winning record in the competition. Their city rivals, on the other hand, will be looking for a record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup in their seventh appearance in the competition.

The 13-time Champions League winners have won their last five UEFA Super Cup finals after losing on their first two appearances in the competition.

El Cholo is expected to set out his Atletico Madrid in his favored 4-4-2 formation with Diego Costa and new signing Nikola Kalinic to start up front. Meanwhile, regular starter Antoine Greizmann is expected to be on the bench with the French World Cup-winning star just returning to training from extended holidays last week.

Another World Cup winner, Lucas Hernandez, is also expected to start from the bench after returning to training from extended holidays last week.

Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid will be looking for their first victory in a European final over their fierce rivals in their third attempt in five years.

Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineup

Atletico Madrid predicted XI

Goalkeeper

Slovenian and Atletico Number 1, Jan Oblak, is set to start for the Los Colchoneros.

Defense

The Uruguayan center-back pairing of club-captain, Diego Godin, and Jose Gimenez are expected to start in the heart of the Atletico defense. On either side, Brazilian international Felipe Luis and Spanish international Juanfran complete the defensive lineup.

Midfield

Atletico Madrid will most likely witness a new look midfield with new signings Rodri and Thomas Lemar expected to start for the Los Colchoneros. Meanwhile, regular starters, Saul Niguez and Koke are expected to fill out the remaining two slots.

Forwards

With Antoine Greizmann only returning to training last week and the departures of Kevin Gamerio, Luciano Vietto and club legend Fernando Torres, new signing Nikola Kalinic are expected to start up front with Spanish and Atletico Madrid star striker Diego Costa.