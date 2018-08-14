Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Super Cup 2018: Atletico Madrid predicted XI

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Feature
1.08K   //    14 Aug 2018, 10:05 IST

Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final
Can Diego Simeone and his men finally beat their rivals Real Madrid in a European Final?

Atletico Madrid yet again faces their city rivals, Real Madrid, in the final of a UEFA competition as they face off against each other for the 10th time in a European fixture on the 15th of August at the A Le Coq Arena, also known as the Lillekula Stadium, in Estonia.

Atletico Madrid will be vying for their third UEFA Super Cup in their third appearance after having a 100 percent winning record in the competition. Their city rivals, on the other hand, will be looking for a record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup in their seventh appearance in the competition.

The 13-time Champions League winners have won their last five UEFA Super Cup finals after losing on their first two appearances in the competition.

El Cholo is expected to set out his Atletico Madrid in his favored 4-4-2 formation with Diego Costa and new signing Nikola Kalinic to start up front. Meanwhile, regular starter Antoine Greizmann is expected to be on the bench with the French World Cup-winning star just returning to training from extended holidays last week.

Another World Cup winner, Lucas Hernandez, is also expected to start from the bench after returning to training from extended holidays last week.

Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid will be looking for their first victory in a European final over their fierce rivals in their third attempt in five years.

Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineup


Atletico Madrid predicted XI
Atletico Madrid predicted XI

Goalkeeper

Slovenian and Atletico Number 1, Jan Oblak, is set to start for the Los Colchoneros.

Defense

The Uruguayan center-back pairing of club-captain, Diego Godin, and Jose Gimenez are expected to start in the heart of the Atletico defense. On either side, Brazilian international Felipe Luis and Spanish international Juanfran complete the defensive lineup.

Midfield

Atletico Madrid will most likely witness a new look midfield with new signings Rodri and Thomas Lemar expected to start for the Los Colchoneros. Meanwhile, regular starters, Saul Niguez and Koke are expected to fill out the remaining two slots.

Forwards

With Antoine Greizmann only returning to training last week and the departures of Kevin Gamerio, Luciano Vietto and club legend Fernando Torres, new signing Nikola Kalinic are expected to start up front with Spanish and Atletico Madrid star striker Diego Costa.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Super Cup Real Madrid CF Football Atletico Madrid Football Diego Godin Antoine Griezmann Julen Lopetegui Diego Simeone
Varun Nair
ANALYST
2018 UEFA Super Cup - Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - preview,...
RELATED STORY
5 players who featured for both Real Madrid and Atletico...
RELATED STORY
International Champions Cup: Arsenal's Predicted XI vs...
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid pre-season squad preview
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Simeone's team will be title contenders, but who will be...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 5 instances when teams from the...
RELATED STORY
7 attributes of an ideal centre-back
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us