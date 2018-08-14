UEFA Super Cup 2018 preview: Can Atletico end their European curse against Real?

Ishaan Tewari FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 289 // 14 Aug 2018, 17:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - La Liga

Real Madrid and their cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid face off in Europe yet again but not for the title of the kings of Europe as they did in 2014 and 2016. August 16 will see the two Madrid clubs battle it out for the UEFA Super Cup- the annual match between the previous season's Champions League and Europa League winners.

It is worth noting that both sides faced teams from Milan before the game: Real took on AC Milan for the annual Trofeo Santiago Bernabeu, which ended in a 3-1 victory for the Los Blancos while Atletico lost 1-0 to Inter Milan at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The good news for Real is that Gareth Bale looks determined to finally cement his place as the talisman of the team. The Welshman has scored in each of his last three games and looks really motivated for the upcoming campaign.

Gareth Bale would look to cement his role as the team's main man

Another good sign was the introduction of Luca Modric against AC Milan. Modric has been linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer but reports now suggest that he will be offered a new contract that will put him on par with club captain Sergio Ramos in terms of pay.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, lost to Inter in front of their home fans. A brilliant goal by Lautaro Martinez was enough to seal a win for the Nerazzurri.

But the fans wouldn't really mind that as they were treated to the news of defender Diego Godin signing a new contract after being linked with Manchester United over the past few weeks. He also takes over the captain's armband from the departed Gabi this season.

Diego Godin will lead the Rojiblancos this season

The match is of immense importance to both the teams. For Real Madrid, it is one of five trophies that they will fight for this season. With the controversial arrival of new coach Julen Lopetegui and the departure of their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, they have a lot to prove this season.

Lopetegui, who said that Real are obliged to win everything, will be looking to prove that his team can still do as well as they have done in the past few years, despite Ronaldo's absence. A trophy right at the start of the season would do wonders to the boost the squad's morale and confidence.

The coach will be without full back Alvaro Odriozola and central defender Jesus Vallejo as the duo are out injured. It will be interesting to see if Modric starts, having only returned to training last week following a brilliant World Cup campaign. Isco looks more likely to start in his place.

Thibaut Courtois might also have to wait for his competitive debut, although he would be relishing the chance to start his Real career with a win against his former club.

Here is Real's expected starting line-up: Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Isco, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema.

For Atletico Madrid, this match is a lot more than an opportunity to grab some silverware at the start of the season.

Having lost two Champions League finals in three years to their biggest rivals- a 4-1 loss after extra time and a defeat on penalties- this will definitely be playing in the minds of the players and their coach Diego Simeone.

With the likes of Thomas Lemar and Gelson Martins joining the club during the summer, their squad is better than it has ever been, and they will look to send a serious message to teams across the continent.

Simeone's biggest concern is talismanic striker Antoine Griezmann's fitness as he has just returned from an extended break after he won the world cup with France a month back. It is unlikely that he will play the full ninety minutes.

Summer signings Thomas Lemar and Rodri are likely to start while Gelson Martins might come on from the bench to add some pace in the second half.

Here is Atletico's expected starting eleven: Jan Oblak, Juanfran, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis, Koke, Saul, Rodri, Thomas Lemar, Diego Costa, and Antoine Griezmann.

Thomas Lemar will look to make an impact against his club's biggest rivals

This year's Super Cup is poised to be one of the most competitive in recent history. Both sides have a lot to prove and will surely come out all guns blazing. Another twist to the tale could be if former Rojiblanco and now Real Madrid player Thibaut Courtois starts for Real, adding an extra spark to this already highly-fuelled encounter.

A. Le Coq Arena will host the game

Expect a cracking game filled with goals, tough tackles, cards, and of course, lots of on-field drama as the first Derbi Madrileño of the season is hosted by the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia.