UEFA Super Cup, 2018: Real Madrid 2-4 Atletico Madrid - 5 Talking Points

Nived Zenith FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 7.99K // 16 Aug 2018, 05:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Atletico Madrid beat Real to lift the UEFA Super Cup in Estonia

Atletico Madrid finally got their revenge on arch-rivals Real Madrid in European competitions with a convincing 4-2 win over the defending champions in the UEFA Super Cup clash at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn earlier tonight.

Atletico got off to a flying start when Diego Costa conjured a stunning finish from a very tight angle to give them the lead in just under 60 seconds from kick-off. Julen Lopetegui's men grabbed the equalizer in the 27th minute when Karim Benzema leapt highest to find the back of the net following an inviting delivery into the area from Gareth Bale.

The Los Blancos were handed a massive favour in the 63rd minute when Juanfran handled the ball inside the penalty area and Sergio Ramos, who stepped up to take the resulting penalty, making no mistake from 12 yards out to give them the lead. However, the lead would only last for about 16 minutes and after some inspiring work down the right flank from Juanfran, it was that man Costa again who scored once more to force the game into extra-time.

Atletico mustered a quick-fire double in the first half of extra time, thanks to a stunning volley from Saul Niguez and a sweet finish from Koke, to put the game beyond any doubt, helping them lift their third UEFA Super Cup trophy, having won it back in 2010 and 2012.

On that note, let's take a closer look at the major talking points from this exciting clash between the two Madrid giants:

#1 Lightning Costa strikes quick and twice

Look away, Chelsea fans!

The Atletico Madrid hitman scored the fastest goal in the history of the UEFA Super Cup when he opened the scoring after just 49 seconds against Real Madrid. The Spaniard chased a long ball thumped forward by Diego Godin and managed to nod it past Sergio Ramos before taking it beyond Raphael Varane, who was a bit slow to react.

The quick movement presented Costa with the opportunity to have a one on one against Keylor Navas from a very tight angle on the right side of the box and the former Chelsea talisman dispatched a thunderous finish that whizzed past Navas, who could do very little to keep the ball out of the net.

0:49 - Diego Costa's goal for Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid was the quickest ever scored in a UEFA Super Cup final. Quickfire. #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/pMgnfjpR7f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 15, 2018

However, Costa was not done for the night yet and bagged a brace in the 79th minute to force the game into extra-time, when he finished from close range, while also contributing effectively to the goals that led to Atletico's triumph during the first half of extra-time.

1 / 5 NEXT