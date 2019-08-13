UEFA Super Cup: 5 bold predictions for Liverpool vs Chelsea

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 753 // 13 Aug 2019, 11:07 IST

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool will play Chelsea in Istanbul, for the UEFA Super Cup this week. This is a slight deviation from the start of the Premier League season, which could not have been more different for both clubs. Liverpool kicked off the entire campaign with a dominating 4-1 victory over Norwich City on Friday night, with the Reds going 4-0 up in the first half.

That was the full-time score in Chelsea's league opener, 4-0, as Manchester United took advantage of a sloppy defence to race into a flawless start to the season. Frank Lampard has a significant task in steadying the Chelsea ship, at a time when it is possibly at it's rockiest for decades.

Jürgen Klopp's side seems pretty complete and ready to challenge for the Premier League title, after coming so close last season. This is a huge opportunity for Liverpool to open their silverware account for the season, but will they do it?

Here are five bold predictions for the Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

#5 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the lineup

Chamberlain could return to the starting XI.

Liverpool's starting lineup against Norwich was as standard as one would expect. Sadio Mane was not prepared enough to start, but beyond that, it was a relatively familiar side that Reds fans have come to see. The perfect exemplification of that is the midfield trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum. Expect Jürgen Klopp to make a number of changes for the game in Istanbul.

One player who has barely featured for Liverpool in the past season is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who spent most of 2018-19 recovering from a nasty knee injury. Now, he is back and raring to go. Klopp will want him to get back to the immense levels he reached pre-injury, so the former Arsenal man will get some game time.

This game, not expected to be as competitive as a league encounter, would be perfect for Chamberlain to have a stab at. Other names like Naby Keita and Adam Lallana could play a part as well.

